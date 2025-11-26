TrumpNation’s Newsletter
THE BIRTH OF CULTURAL MARXISM: HOW THE FRANKFURT SCHOOL CHANGED AMERICA
Herein Lies The Root Rot Of Contemporary Western Culture and How We Got Here
8 hrs ago
•
TrumpNation
11
3
7
THE TRUTH ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE - Part 7
"It’s not the legacy of slavery that destroys the black family. It's the legacy of the welfare state." ~ Thomas Sowell
Nov 8
•
TrumpNation
19
6
October 2025
THE TRUTH ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE - Part 6
Democrats Make Absolutely Sure Black People Stay in Absolute Poverty So Democrats Can Stay In Absolute Power
Oct 24
•
TrumpNation
36
5
9
STOP BEING NICE TO A NARCISSIST
Do This Instead
Oct 10
•
TrumpNation
65
18
THE TRUTH ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE - Part 5
The Ellison Family Gospel Music Band
Oct 1
•
TrumpNation
22
7
September 2025
CHARLIE KIRK IS NOW A LARGER THAN LIFE MARTYR
Exposing the Luciferian Agenda
Sep 15
•
TrumpNation
171
3
43
CHARLIE KIRK
Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant
Sep 12
•
TrumpNation
97
4
19
DO HUMANS HIBERNATE...???
We Are Mammals, After All...
Published on TrumpNation’s Newsletter
•
Sep 2
August 2025
EVERY BOOK OF THE BIBLE EXPLAINED IN ONE SENTENCE
An Excellent Reference Guide
Aug 21
•
TrumpNation
80
23
June 2025
Sam Tripoli predicting the LA Riots two years ago with eerie accuracy. (1 min, 47 sec)
Interesting… 🤔 👀
Jun 13
•
TrumpNation
18
5
1:47
Mostly Peaceful ✌️
Communist Invasion.
Jun 10
•
TrumpNation
41
12
1:50
BLACK FATIGUE
Yeah...It's A Real Thing...And Growing
Jun 3
•
TrumpNation
22
6
