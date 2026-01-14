TrumpNation’s Newsletter

TrumpNation’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana's avatar
Diana
5d

I’m 74 and have shut myself away on purpose. To much pain, I am much better with my dog and think the human races is lost.

Reply
Share
Barbara's avatar
Barbara
3d

I didn’t think anyone could put that into words! It’s exactly like you wrote, though. It does take a lot out of you when you’re “there” for everyone. But you’re right! None of them were ever “there” for you!! Somehow it was your job! But when you stop being there, you don’t really need to turn away because they inevitably find another victim! Amazed you could describe that so well! Thank you! Somehow that sets me free!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 TrumpNation · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture