TrumpNation’s Newsletter

TrumpNation’s Newsletter

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Christine Thompson's avatar
Christine Thompson
Jun 2

Thanks, that is quite a good summation!

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jacquie .morris's avatar
jacquie .morris
Jun 2

Why i am using/practicing/living the term ThnX for caring thru the sharing weather physically/emotionally/informationly ~all in the well-being well researched in the actions eh :)

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