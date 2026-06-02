The following is a transcript of this short video. I thought it was worth it.

Let’s begin…

Have you ever wondered how someone can say, “I love you”, yet their actions make you feel invisible, unimportant and alone? It’s one of the most painful experiences — realizing that love and care are not the same thing. People can love you in their own way, but that doesn’t mean they know how to treat you right.

Some people love you from a distance because closeness demands responsibility.

Some people love the idea of you, not the reality of who you are.

Some people love what you give them — your kindness, your loyalty, your presence — but they don’t know how to give any of it back.

And some people love you selfishly, only when it benefits them, only when they feel like it, only when you’re convenient.

Love without care is like a promise with no follow through. Sounds good, it feels good for a moment, but it doesn’t hold you, protect you or choose you. It doesn’t show up when you’re hurting. It doesn’t notice when you’re breaking. It doesn’t ask how you feel. It doesn’t pour into you the same way you pour into others.

And sometimes the truth is harsh.

They love you, but not enough to grow.

They love you, but not enough to change.

They love you, but not enough to choose you consistently.

They love you, but not enough to make space for you in their real life.

Because love is an emotion. But caring — caring is a behavior. It is the daily decision to value you, respect you, protect you and show up for you even when it’s not convenient.

Some people don’t lack love, they lack maturity. They lack empathy. They lack the emotional capacity to treat you the way you deserve. And that’s why you can be deeply loved and still feel deeply lonely. Because the thing hurting you isn’t the absence of love, it’s the absence of care.

And here’s the part no one likes to admit — sometimes people love you in the only way they know how. But their way isn’t enough to sustain you. Their way drains you, confuses you, makes you question your own worth.

Because what good is ‘I love you’ if they can’t show up when you need them — if they can’t choose you with consistency — if they can’t protect your heart the way you protect theirs.

You start to realize that love without action becomes a weapon — keeps you holding on — keeps you hoping — it keeps you forgiving the same behavior, because you keep telling yourself, ‘at least they love me’ — but the truth is love that doesn’t translate into effort, empathy or attention isn’t love you can build a life with.

It’s love that keeps you explaining your value to someone who should already see it. It’s love that feels like abandonment in slow motion. It will make you shrink yourself just to feel seen. It will make you lower your standards just to feel chosen. And it will make you stay in places where your heart is starving while theirs is comfortable.

And the most painful thing is this: you can give someone the softest parts of you and they will still treat you like your heart is unbreakable. You can choose them over yourself and they will still choose their comfort over your feelings. Because some people love you, not in a way that honors your effort — not in a way that gives you peace — they love you, but they don’t take care of you.

Stop settling for ‘I love you’ from people who won’t show it.

Stop accepting half truths from people who expect full loyalty.

Stop confusing emotional attachment with emotional investment.

The people meant for your life won’t make you beg for attention. They won’t disappear when you need support. They won’t ignore your pain and call it your overthinking. They won’t let you carry the relationship alone while they enjoy the benefits.

Real love is not loud, it’s consistent — it’s intentional — it’s protective. It’s care, effort, presence and respect — even on the day’s it’s hard.

So if someone loved you but didn’t care for you, don’t take it as a sign that you were unlovable. Take it as a sign that they weren’t ready for the depth of the love you give. Because the right person won’t just love you, they will care for you in ways that make the past feel small. They will match your energy. They will pour into you. They will choose you with action, not just emotion.

And they will make you realize that love was never supposed to hurt you this much. You were never asking for too much, you were asking the wrong person.

What do you do when someone loves you but doesn’t care for you? You stop accepting love without effort. You stop begging for what should be freely given. You stop explaining basic respect to someone who claims to care. You stop giving passes for behavior that continues to hurt you. You stop carrying the entire relationship hoping they will finally notice.

Instead, you start choosing yourself. You start paying attention to actions, not promises. You start setting boundaries that protect your peace. You start pouring your energy into people who pour back.

You start walking away from emotional crumbs, no matter how familiar they feel. You don’t fight for someone who refuses to fight for you. You don’t shrink yourself hoping they will grow. You don’t stay loyal to someone who treats you like an option.

You step back, you observe. And if nothing changes, you let go. And the moment you choose yourself, you make space for people who will choose you, too. For people who won’t just love you, but will care for you the way you’ve always deserved.

Know your worth. Then add tax.

END./