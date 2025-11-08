The Flip Side Of White Supremacy Is Black Inferiority.

We’ll begin where we left off in Part 6…

TUCKER: 1.21.36

Can I ask you — well, two questions, just about family dynamics — so why is it that — you know, women are obviously much less violent than men on average. But, men, boys who grew up in a female headed household tend to be more violent. What is that?

VINCE: 1.21.55

Men are violent — most of us have a violent nature and our fathers teach us to temper it. They teach us control. (IF they are around to do so, that is!)

From the time we come home from the hospital until the time we leave this house…’Control yourself’.

My father had to teach me how to sleep alone. My mother would’ve let me sleep with her until I was 18 years old, right? (said jokingly)

TUCKER: 1.22.16

(laughing) Of course.

VINCE: 1.22.16

Dad says no. He has to learn to sleep alone. (mother objects) No. He has to learn to sleep alone. That’s a father.

Oh, but, you know, my mama [will] pick him up. ‘Put him down, let him walk. He’s too big to carry.’ (mother objects) ‘Put him down. He has to walk.’ She puts him down.

You and I have seen mothers carrying boys three and four years old around in the store. Father says put him down, he’s got to learn how to walk. Fathers know these things.

He sits up under his mother, he starts crying and runs to the mother —’Get away from your mother, leave your mother alone!’

TUCKER: 1.22.46

(Chuckling) Exactly. Exactly.

VINCE: 1.22.47

Dads do that! But if dad’s not there, mother’s going to automatically grab him, and baby him, and rock him. So he never learns to temper himself. (*Is the plight of fatherless homes the reason that black people are disproportionately emotionally dysregulated?)

Even now, when it comes down to the whole LGBTQ thing, right — do what you want to do — your father says, no, no, no — ‘Control yourself! You can’t just jump every woman you want to see!’ ‘Well, I have a male attraction.’ ‘You better control that!’ ‘Why?’ ‘Because those are the rules, son. Control yourself. Do your duty.’

But, women will raise boys that will get in their feelings. Don’t let your feelings guide you. No. Well, what if I don’t feel like going to work tomorrow — (laughs) — what if I feel like slapping this woman — what if I feel like cussing my boss out — what if I feel like slacking on the job — My feelings!?!

You and I were taught these feelings are set aside. I’m going to give you a series of rules to follow. Control yourself. When have you heard a liberal or a Democrat ever say such a thing now? Control yourself. Oh God, you want to walk out — you know, a simple thing like when you go to work in the morning time, act the way you’re supposed to act. ‘No, no I’m going to act the way I want to act. I’m going to be flaming, I’m going to look the way I want to look, I’m going to wear high heels and lipstick, lalalala….

Like Joe Biden and all of these freaks in his Cabinet. What, that April Levine?…the person that works for the Health and Human Services…

The world looks on in disbelief and laughs and scoffs and think to themselves, “I’m pretty sure we can take those guys in heels”.

Four star Admiral Rachel Levin, former Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), pictured with Sam Brinton, head of the Energy Department. This is The United States of America. The greatest, most powerful Country in the world. It’s a mockery.

TUCKER: 1.24.15

Yeah, yeah, Rachel Levine.

A disgrace to this great nation.

VINCE: 1.24.16

No Rachel — I mean —- A man in a dress. And it’s not like you don’t know that’s a man in a dress. Because sometimes you can see a man in a dress and not know it, right?

TUCKER: 1.24.23

Right.

VINCE: 1.24.26

But you know that’s a man in a dress. And he wants everybody to lie. You’ve got to walk around him and lie and act like he’s not a man in a dress.

And if you call him ‘Sir’, he’s going to get an attitude and try to get you fired.

So, I’ve got to walk around this guy and lie and call him ma’am.

If it’s wrong, don’t do it, if it’s a lie, don’t say it. It’s simple.

‘Call me ma’am.’ I’m not going to call you ma’am. You are not a woman. And if you come to me about that again, I’m going to show you you’re not a woman, because I’m going to knock you out. Stay away from me.

They’ve got this other Sam Brinton guy walking around — bald head, red lipstick on, a mustache, with pumps and a skirt.

He comes to the job interview with that on. (To be perfectly honest, that WHY and HOW the Communists gave him the job.)

And you’re supposed to look at that boy and say, first, okay, this is a joke, right? Somebody’s pranking me, right? Nooo, this is real — hold on a minute — this guy needs help. You don’t make fun of him, you don’t…

TUCKER: 1.25.25

I agree.

VINCE: 1.25.26

You don’t beat him up. You don’t — stay right there — and call somebody.

We need to pray. This man needs help. (Actually, it’s our Country and our society and our culture that needs help.) And then you get him the help that he needs. (Except that he has no interest in any such help whatsoever.)

They’re exploiting these people. (They are well aware of that and they couldn’t care less. They are famous and well paid.)

Pete Buttigieg gets married to a man. (What’s up with that name!?! Saturday Night Live could not have written it better…) That’s cool, alright.

But then, he (Potato Head Biden) hires him in his Cabinet — what is that — the middle finger to the church. Yeah, I’m going to put this man — and then, all over the world, Xi Jing Ping and Putin are watching this — stone cold killers, looking for weakness. Looking for the boys at D-Day to die. So they say, ‘It’s time to take America now’.

You know about the Roman Empire, about the barbarians at the gate — and the men who were too effeminate to defend their own city-state — trying to hire mercenaries to do it. We’re headed there!

And you’ve got these guys — again, Vladimir Putin has made it plain. He said, “This Western satanic way of living stops here.

We’re not having this LGBTQ stuff here in Russia. We’re not having these anti-Christian, anti-American values here in Russia.

I read a story inside inside the Washington Post that said he’s militarizing the people to defend his Country against it. He said, ‘NO! It stops!’

The Russian Orthodox church said, ‘No! It stops!’

You have Viktor Orbon in Hungary is concerned about it. It’s coming! They’re saying, ‘No it’s not!’

You have Xi Jinping saying it’s not coming over here.

And the African nations are saying the same thing.

TUCKER: 1.26.58

Yes.

VINCE: 1.26.59

Saul Alinsky

And right now, we have people in America that have an agenda, and it’s a worldwide agenda. (Communist globalists. No big surprise, there.) That’s one of the reasons why they were going into Ukraine.

Ukraine is the epicenter playground for the globalist’s money laundering schemes.

I read this thing from a — oh God, I forget where I got it, it’s in my new book — but the guy said that one of the…ah…to get in the E.U., one of the things they had to do was have a gay pride parade in Kiev. (The Gay Mafioso.) Yeah, one of the things you’re going to have to do.

And they had to get a gay pride parade and then they brought it to the Donbas region and that’s when stuff broke off. Because Vladimir says, ‘No. You’re taking it too far, now.’ And that’s when all the wheels started rolling. And they knew that the EU and NATO were coming in, because these are the things that they do. And then they press their ideology further and further.

Just sayin’…

So now, Biden has tied most of American foreign policy money to LGBTQ (the B means there are only two genders lol), climate change (a raging hoax) and abortion (demonic). If you don’t allow these things, you don’t get the money anymore.

And the African nations are saying, ‘What!? People are starving!’ ‘Well, if you don’t do this, they’ll starve.’

And so, guess who comes and fills the gap — Vladimir Putin.

TUCKER: 1.28.01

Exactly. Or Xi Jinping.

VINCE: 1.28.02

And Xi Jinping.

TUCKER: 1.28.03

The abortion thing is particularly confusing to me in the United States among black voters, because it’s so obviously genocidal. And, you know, if you look at the numbers on who’s babies are being aborted and where the abortion clinics are, I mean that’s wildly disproportionate in the black community, and it does seem like — first of all, it’s not an accident — but second, it’s such a clear sign, like, I can claim I love you, but if I’m putting an abortion clinic in your neighborhood and encouraging you not to have children, what am I saying!? I’m saying I want you extinct!

VINCE: 1.28.39

You know who was the first recipient of the Margaret Sanger Award?

TUCKER: 1.28.42

No.

VINCE: 1.28.43

Martin Luther King. 1966.

Abortion is not birth control, it’s murder. Abortion is not healthcare, it’s murder. Birth control and healthcare are both euphemisms for murder.

TUCKER: 1.28.47

Wow! (Incredulously.) I didn’t know that! Margaret Sanger was not a friend to the community, as we say.

Margaret Sanger: Founder of The Negro Project and Planned Parenthood, avid atheist, Communist, fervent promoter of Eugenics and Rampant Racism.

Margaret Sanger: Planned Parenthood founder, atheist, Communist, promoter of Eugenics and Rampant Racism.

VINCE: 1.28.53

Planned Parenthood and The Negro Project.

She called us human weeds. She said, “More for the fit, less for the unfit.” She had a thing called The Negro Project, where she wanted to exterminate the black community, because we were human weeds as far as she was concerned.

And Martin Luther King, Jr. helped her set up abortion clinics and got The Margaret Sanger Award in 1966.

When I heard from people, ‘Oh, he didn’t know what was going on, they duped him’ — I said, well, they have it on display at his center.

TUCKER: 1.29.20

That’s actually true!?

VINCE: 1.29.22

Yes. And I said, well, have they given the award back yet?

TUCKER: 1.29.24

(Laughs out loud) The human weed award?

VINCE: 1.29.27

Yeah. No, and nor would they ever! Alright then! That means that they’re proud of it, because they still display it. Instead of saying, ‘Oh, we didn’t know that! Take this award back!’ you know.

Yeah, Martin Luther King, Jr. was the first recipient of the Margaret Sanger Award in 1966.

Did you know that King was excommunicated from the black church?

TUCKER: 1.29.45

Nooo~! (Incredulously)

VINCE: 1.29.45

Yeah, in 1961 he was going to take it over for the civil rights community.

They had this Bishop by the name of Bishop Jackson (who happened to be the current and longest serving President of the National Baptist Convention), and Jackson said, ‘No, the church is not supposed to be involved in politics. If you want to be involved in politics, go join the NAACP. Go join the Urban League. But the church is supposed to get you prepared to live forever in the presence of Jesus Christ. When we’re in ecclesiastical matters, we’re not going to be marching, we’re not going to be doing sit-ins.’

Well, King and his crew wanted to take over the National Baptist Convention. They’d been given their orders from Stanley Levison and the Comintern to do this.

So, they had a plan. Taylor Branch talked about this in his book, and also David Garrow talked about it.

But if you just go onto the Progressive Baptist National Convention website, they’ll tell you about it, too.

They went to the convention in Kansas City — the National Baptist Convention — it was a ten million member organization. Almost all black people back then were Baptist. And so the Baptist churches had this convention called The National Baptist Convention.

King and his boys were going to go there and they were going to force a vote on the floor. And King had a guy that he was going to put up — he wanted him to be president (of the convention, so it was essentially a coup to overthrow the current President) and King was going to be his puppet master, okay? (You know, kinda like all politics work today…)

So they were going to force the vote, and they had a plan to go on the floor and push their way through. I mean, I don’t know what this means, but somehow or another this is supposed to work and take the floor.

They did it. And a fistfight brakes out — preachers in there fighting.

One of the preachers got killed during the melee. This preacher happened to be Bishop Jackson’s best friend. Fractured his skull — and he died.

TUCKER: 1.31.22

Wh-Wh-Whow! At the convention?

VINCE: 1.31.23

Yeah. They had to bring in a SWAT team. The riot police.

And the Mayor — it got so bad that the Mayor of Kansas City even came in and told them to cut this mess out.

TUCKER: 1.31.31

Why have I never heard of this story before!?

VINCE: 1.31.32

Yeah, yeah, yeah.

So, King looses the vote. The preacher dies. And Bishop Jackson holds King personally responsible for it. He excommunicates King from the Baptist church. Kicks him out.

So King gets smart. He wants people to still believe he’s affiliated with the Baptist church. So he starts his own religion — his own church — and it’s called the Progressive National Baptist Convention. That’s the sect that Raphael Warnock belongs to, Senator Raphael Warnock from Georgia.

This is why Raphael is so progressive, and so liberal when it comes to abortion and gay rights, because that’s what these guys do (because they are Communists! Duh!)

They’re an apostate group of weirdos, malcontents and perverts. And they’ve started an apostasy in the black church.

So, when black people saw “Baptist” in King’s organization, they thought he was still with the National Baptist Convention.

TUCKER: 1.32.32

Well, I fell for it, too.

VINCE: 1.32.35

Yeah, Tucker, I did too until about two years ago! I was doing research on Raphael Warnock and I saw he was with the PNBC. I said, ‘What is PNBC’ — so I looked it up, and it said King started it dah dah dah — and then I looked through the books in my library and I saw that Taylor Branch had written about it and he had done a chapter on it, and he went into it in depth. And I said, ‘Awe my goodness — how much else do I not know!’

And then I found out about the Margaret Sanger award.

TUCKER: 1.33.02

That’s shocking to me.

VINCE: 1.33.03

And I’m saying, good God almighty — then you find out he plagiarized his doctorate — his doctoral dissertation at Boston U — and the only reason why they didn’t take it back is because they didn’t want to be called racists.

And then you come to find out he’s not a Christian. And I’m sitting here, in my late 50s, saying I’m a well-educated man. My family is well educated — doctors and lawyers — nobody, nobody knew it. Nobody.

I mean, I have scholars in my family — and I’m calling all of them — didn’t know, didn’t know — and I see everyone says, ‘Awww my goodness’ —

This is one of the reasons I do what I do, because I know with information, people change their minds. Because it changed everybody I gave it to. And they were sitting there saying, ‘Oh my — my God’.

So, I’ve done a podcast on it and people hear it and I’m thinking I’m going to get cussed out, ‘Vince, you’re no good, Vince you always dah dah dah dah’ — to a man, ‘thank you, I didn’t know, thank you, it explains a lot, thank you, now I understand.’

And this is why what you do is so important. You have this huge megaphone that people listen to. And when you do this, and give a person like me an opportunity to come on and say these things, man, it’s effective.

TUCKER: 1.34.17

Well, I think — I don’t know the truth about almost anything, but I do know that what I have been told is likely untrue, in almost every category. And I think people have arrived at that conclusion. You know what I mean?

VINCE: 1.34.30

Well, yeah you see the results of it.

TUCKER: 1.34.31

They’re more open minded.

VINCE: 1.34.32

Yeah, they are.

TUCKER: 1.34.34

Well, so I would say this — there’s a lot about…I thought I knew a lot about civil rights history because I learned about it, you know, every year at school — but I do know that the fruits have not been what were promised at all. It actually hasn’t worked. You’re from around Memphis. I was talking to one of your sisters this morning who lives in Memphis and I lived near Memphis 30 years ago in Little Rock, Arkansas, and people would drive from Little Rock to Memphis for the weekend, take your wife there for a fun weekend, stay at the Peabody Hotel —

VINCE: 1.35.03

I was there, I went to college at the University of Memphis, yeah, I was there.

TUCKER: 1.35.06

It was a cool town. And now, you know, it’s the most dangerous city in the United States, or certainly one of them, it’s like in free-fall.

So clearly, this isn’t working.

VINCE: 1.35.19

They know it’s not working. They have the same stats in front of them that we have, Tucker, but a democratic party heaven is an American hell.

I saw that great interview you did with President Bukele from El Salvador.

TUCKER: 1.35.31

Bukele, yeah, good guy!

VINCE: 1.35.33

And he talked about spiritual warfare. He recognized it as that. That MS13 was satanic and they were doing rituals.

TUCKER: 1.35.40

Literally!

VINCE: 1.35.42

Yeah, literal satanic. And he said that when they hit them, they killed 84 people in three days, and he said, ‘What did we do? We prayed’.

TUCKER: 1.35.49

That’s right.

VINCE: 1.35.50

He said, ‘And we prayed for wisdom’, and he said ‘we knew we were in a spiritual war’ and then he said, ‘a miracle happened’. And they shut all of that down. And he said, ‘People in America were mad at us, because they knew if we could do it here, they could do it there’.

TUCKER: 1.36.03

Yes.

VINCE: 1.36.04

And they don’t want it done here, because if people live a certain — it’s like people going to a plantation owner and saying, ‘hey man, why don’t you teach your slaves how to read.’ ‘WHAT!!! Then they’ll know they’re slaves!’

Harriet Tubman said, “I freed a thousand people, I’d have freed a thousand more if they’d just known they were slaves. I’d have freed them.”

But I was telling you how in the black church, they were telling us we were under the curse of Ham, that we were supposed to be where we are.

In the biblical narrative, the descendants of Noah’s sons Shem, Ham, and Japheth are identified as populating different regions of the world: Shem’s descendants settled the Middle East and Asia, Ham’s descendants populated Africa, and Japheth’s descendants settled Europe and parts of Asia. While these traditional interpretations can be used to broadly categorize ethnic and geographic groups, modern scholars acknowledge that intermarriage and migration have made these distinctions less clear-cut today, with all people being descendants of Noah’s family.

TUCKER: 1.36.32

You actually heard a preacher say that?

VINCE: 1.36.34

Oh, yes! Yes! Many! Yes.

They do the same thing now, Tucker, they walk around telling black people, you know, your Country hates you, white supremacy — white supremacy!?!

The flip side of white supremacy is black inferiority!

‘We must stop white supremacy!’ Well that means blacks are inferior!

We have to ask for DEI — why — because we can’t compete with you because you’re so freakin’ good!

We need government interference. We need government to help us because I can’t compete with the white man — alright, thank you very much, uh huh — I guess I am inferior, then.

Because I say the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard in my life is Affirmative Action and DEI. (These are both prime examples of Communist double-speak outlined in George Orwell’s, “1984”, such as the Party’s four ministries, Ministry of Peace, Ministry of Truth, Ministry of Love, and Ministry of Plenty, which contradict their names by being in charge of war, lies, torture, and starvation, respectively. The Party’s main slogans—”War is Peace,” “Freedom is Slavery,” and “Ignorance is Strength”—are also central examples of this concept, which forces people to hold two contradictory beliefs simultaneously. Doublespeak means to use language to deliberately obscure the truth in an amoral way, and in business and in culture, it is a way for corporations and thought leaders to exercise control while lying, unbeknownst to it’s victims.)

Now think about this — you’re a black man, right? You’re saying, ‘Businesses and the government are racist!’ And everybody says, ‘Yeah!’ What’s your solution to this?

Let the businesses and the government go to the black community and decided — these racist businesses and racist government — go down to the black community and decide what black people they’re going to elevate.

(They both chuckle in disbelief.)

So, you’re going to let the racists decide what black people are going to be elevated.

(Tucker breaks out in full-throated roaring laughing.)

Yeah, that’s right.

Who do you think they’re going to pick, Malcolm X or Stepin Fetchit?

They don’t want to end discrimination, Tucker, they want to control discrimination.

They want to have this program so they can say, ‘Okay, you decide what black person gets what’ — and they get all their cronies — and that’s what’s happened for the last 50, 60 years.

If you want to see the contempt the Democratic party has for black people, turn on MSNBC and just look at Al Sharpton. (He’s a trifling, one-man traveling minstrel show.)

And Joy Reid — look like a damn fool. She got Trump hair!

She hates Donald Trump and got Trump’s hair on her head!

TUCKER: 1.38.20

(Laughs out loud.) Is she taken seriously!?

VINCE: 1.38.22

By some, obviously, because they keep her on. Al Sharpton still presses his hair, and the conk left the black community — the conk left when David Ruffin left The Temptations back in 1967. The conk hairstyle used to also be known as a “process”.)

TUCKER: 1.38.36

(Laughs) It’s an old school look, I will say.

The “conk” hairstyle used to also be known as a “process”.

If black people don’t believe white people are superior, why do they keep trying to wear white people’s hairstyles still to this day?

VINCE: 1.38.39

Look like a fool. But you know what, that’s how they see us.

You know the word was out that Al Sharpton was a drug dealer back in the day.

What’s the guy that you had on your show…ah…

TUCKER: 1.38.50

The who?

VINCE: 1.38.51

The Mafia guy — ex-Mafia guy…

TUCKER: 1.38.52

Oh, what a great guy.

VINCE: 1.38.53

Oh God, that guy’s awesome. He’s awesome, he’s awesome. And, he came out on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel and told the Al Sharpton story.

(Michael Franzese is the name of the “Mafia guy” they are trying to think of. I couldn’t find the Bryant Gumbel interview, but Mr. Franzese told that Al Sharpton story to anyone who would listen. Here below is but one example that even Grok recommended.)

He said that Al — and Al had to come out and admit to it — yeah, he’s a snitch.

TUCKER: 1.39.10

Oh, he’s an FBI snitch!?

VINCE: 1.39.10

Yeah — out there selling drugs. Now I heard that they wanted to end menthol cigarettes in the black community, and Joe Biden pulled back on it because they started saying it might make black people mad at him, and Joe don’t want to lose any votes, right, so let ‘em die.

They said it’d save between 300,000 and 600,00 lives in the next few years — Joe said, ‘I’m gonna lose some votes, so let them die!

TUCKER: 1.39.32

Why am I laughing, it’s so grotesque.

VINCE: 1.39.33

Hell, let them die — they’re just black people, let’em die!

So, I smelled a rat, right?

I said, what turned Joe Biden away from this? I said, I think I’ve got a pretty good idea. I said, I smell a rat, and I put that rat’s name in and put in “menthol cigarettes” — and Al Sharpton showed up.

I said, what, him again!?! Hasn’t this clown done enough!?!

So, the cigarette manufacturers called Al up and said, ‘Al, we’re going to give you some money to go down into the black community and put some heat on Joe Biden, right, to keep him from burying these menthol cigarettes because, we’re getting paid, you know.

And so, Al was trying to be slick, he didn’t want to go against the NAACP, so he decided to corrupt George Floyd’s brother, and Garner’s mother, and had them go down there and talk for him, so he didn’t have to be on the front pages behind…

TUCKER: 1.40.26

But wait, George Floyds’s brother is a menthol cigarette lobbyist!?! He’s working for Newport now!?!

VINCE: 1.40.31

Yeah, yeah, he’s working for Al Sharpton and Al paid him under the table, I guess. (Laughing)

And Eric Garner’s mother — he sent them down to talk for the menthol cigarettes to stay in the black community.

And then they tried to put the heat on like Joe Biden, Joe Biden pulled it back because he said it might cost him some votes. So Joe said, ‘Let. Them. Die.’

They’ve taken all of the favorite flavored cigarettes out that the white people smoke. But when it comes to black people, the menthol makes the nicotine more addictive, right? And everybody knows this, okay?’

And, for some reason, when they were addicting the communities to cigarettes back in the forties and fifties, they were just giving them away. They were giving the menthol cigarettes away in the black community.

TUCKER: 1.41.09

For sure.

VINCE: 1.41.10

And so, black people were smoking them — and I always wondered why black people smoked certain brands — Kools, Newports — but they were giving them away and…

TUCKER: 1.41.17

Was that true when you were a kid, too?

VINCE: 1.41.19

Yeah, yeah. My father didn’t smoke — he never smoked, my mom didn’t smoke — so I didn’t smoke.

So, I would see my uncles and black men — everybody smoked, except my dad and my mom. And I always kind of wondered why they smoked the same brand — I never saw white people smoking them.

TUCKER: 1.41.35

They’re nasty cigarettes.

VINCE: 1.41.47

So, I hadn’t thought about it at all until I read this story about Biden pulling back the ban on menthol cigarettes — there’s gotta be somebody, there’s always — follow the money, right?

TUCKER: 1.41.51

Well, of course.

VINCE: 1.41.52

And there stood Al Sharpton — I said, boy, I tell you — now he’s killing black people with menthol cigarettes. 300,000, 600,000 black lives — I guess black lives don’t matter when it comes to menthol cigarettes.

(Both laughing.)

So they gave Al a little money and somebody said, ‘You know Al, if you take this money, 600,000 black people are going to die’ — he said, ‘And…???’

(Both laughing hardily.)

‘How much money am I getting!?’

TUCKER: 1.42.21

But it is — I think you’re absolutely right, I’d never thought of it this way, well I guess because I’m not black — but it’s an expression of contempt. That’s exactly what that is. ‘Here are your spokesmen, here are your leaders — Joy Reid and Al Sharpton!? — you obviously don’t think much of me.’

VINCE: 1.42.35

Tucker, you and I both know black people that are much more qualified, much better equipped at what they do.

TUCKER: 1.42.40

Yeah, I do.

VINCE: 1.42.42

Well spoken, better looking — I can understand how Joe Biden looked at Al Sharpton and thought that black people weren’t clean, okay? I mean, look at him, right?

(Both laughing.)

So, you know, you look at these people that they choose (the dumbest among us that will be good little useful idiots) — the DEI hires, right? The ones in our community — Jim Clyburn, Maxine Waters (Hank Johnson thought Guam might tip over…) — bunch of idiots!!!

I mean, if you ever get the opportunity to sit down and have a conversation with them, you’re going to walk away saying, ‘Oh my God, black people are doomed’. These people are absolutely moronic. And they are leading the black community (off a cliff…) and they are the stupidest people walking the face of this earth.

From Sharpton, to Jackson, and Clyburn and Maxine Waters — oh my goodness.

And, you know, I’m warning black people about them because you ask the question, I tell them, look at where they rule — they’re all kings over ghettos. Standing on the ashes. Playing the fiddle.

Drugs, fighting, dope, terrible schools, family break down, graffiti — man, you wouldn’t let your dog live in the places that these people live in — Detroit, and Chicago and New York.

Choices. People make choices for themselves. Choices have consequences.

And they are there and then what happens when they run for office — there’s no opposition because nobody wants — Republicans don’t even show up down there — they don’t even show up — there’s no opposition anymore in Chicago and in these black majority districts — none — none!

So, these people are left to be smitten and beaten down and destroyed in a one party system.

This is why I say, as Taylor Branch said in his book, that in 1956 the Communists in America were given instructions to turn the black community into a direct arbiter of the Soviet bloc — and they’ve done it!

One party rule, dictator worship, apostate religion, poverty, drug abuse, government dependency.

It’s a third world country in a first world country. The black community seems to me something like Haiti — or worse!

And it started out with Martin Luther King, Jr. whose whole life was a Diddy party — orgies, and smoking, and fighting and whipping up on women. Martin Luther King, Jr. makes a Diddy party look like a Catholic convent school (Laughs…) — just. showed. their natural ass.

TUCKER: 1.45.13

He was smoking a menthol cigarette when he was killed.

VINCE: 1.45.15

Yes! He sure was! He was smoking a menthol cigarette when he got shot.

TUCKER: 1.45.17

Salems.

VINCE: 1.45.18

And had been fighting and beating up women the night before, and drinking and…oh man… (Remember, he had been under FBI surveillance for a quite some time.)

TUCKER: 1.45.24

It’s just — it’s interesting — I hesitate to even say this out loud, but you’re just from such a different — I can see why you’re mad about this because you’re just from a different world.

VINCE: 1.45.33

Yes.

TUCKER: 1.45.34

And the world you grew up in was not collapsed or pathetic. It sounds like — no…

VINCE: 1.45.37

No. There’s always a penalty for lying to the strong. Some people you can lie to and they’ll say, like, ‘Well, whatever' — you lie to the wrong joker, you’re going to have to pay for it — I’m one of those type of guys.

TUCKER: 1.45.50

Yes.

VINCE: 1.45.51

See, I was brought up to revere these people. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s picture’s still in my daddy’s house right now — revere them — what they said was right — it was canon.

And then when you’re searching it — it’s almost like when C.S. Lewis was talking to Tolkien and Tolkien was trying to tell — you know, C.S. Lewis was an atheist and Tolkien believed in God and I would have loved — and there’s a book, how these two brainiacs discussed this, right — Tolkien and C.S. Lewis, walking around Cambridge discussing this. And Tolkien finally asked C.S. Lewis for an absolute fact, he said, ‘Jesus Christ was either a maniac…

TUCKER: 1.46.25

Yes.

VINCE: 1.46.26

Or He’s exactly who He said He was — there’s no middle ground, here. Now you’ve got to decide.

And Lewis looked at all the evidence, and he said, ‘the Man wasn’t crazy — He had do be who He said He was…’

And he said he had to deal with it — he went through a convulsion.

And after that, you know who C.S. Lewis became — the greatest Christian apologist of the 20th century.

TUCKER: 1.46.45

That’s for sure.

VINCE: 1.46.46

Learned so much from him, from his writings — I mean he died on the same day that JFK died.

TUCKER: 1.46.50

Yes.

VINCE: 1.46.51

And I’m reading his works and they’ve led me to great places — you know, ‘hell is a choice’, right — ‘pride, the most damnable sin’ — we were brought up, ‘Black pride! Black pride!’ I said, ‘Whoa! Pride’s a damnable sin!’ I don’t even use the word anymore. I tell my children I’m pleased with them.

What did God say to Jesus, “This is my Son in whom I am well pleased.”

TUCKER: 1.47.07

Yes.

VINCE: 1.47.07

We don’t use pride in our household. We use esteemed. I’m esteemed. I aspire. I tell my children, ‘I am well pleased with you’, because pride is something God hates!

And what has the left done, they’ve made it a virtue. And children are dying because of pride — that’s why they pull their pants down, pride.

‘You offended me’, ‘I don’t care!’ What’s a humble person do, they walk in and they say, ‘I don’t want to do anything to offend you, sir’.

TUCKER: 1.47.31

That’d be exactly right.

VINCE: 1.47.33

So tell me the rules here, and I’ll abide by them.

TUCKER: 1.47.34

Because I’m putting your needs — your feelings — above my own.

VINCE: 1.47.37

Exactly.

Oh, not the left. Uh-uh — me, me, me, me, me, me — what do they say? — me! my truth — me, me, me. (The cult religion of nihilism.)

God hates that. And they try to use it as a virtue. Tolerance. Tolerance is a sin.

Billy Graham did a great sermon on the sin of tolerance.

My next book coming out at the end of July is called, “The End of Tolerance” — telling America how tolerance has to end. We have to become intolerant of these things. And we can’t be afraid to say that we are. No, no further. You’re not going to bring this in my household, or you’re not saying this to my child. We’re not allowing this any longer. I’m not going to allow you to sexualize my child. I’m not going to allow you to bring a drag queen in the school and shake his ass in my son’s face. I’m not going to allow you to corrupt my children. I’m not going to allow it. You have to stand firm and say, ‘I’m not going to allow it!’ Tell the mother, ‘I’m not going to allow you to feminize my son.’

We have to start telling the court system, ‘You’re going to stop taking boys away from their fathers who can rear them correctly and give them to women who, even though they might try, you know they don’t have the ability to do it. You know it!’

Why!? Because there’s about sixty years of empirical evidence to show that to be true.

END OF PART 7/

To be continued in Part 8…