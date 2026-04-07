Lawfare is the use of legal action to cause problems for an opponent, especially in war or politics.

We’ll begin where we left off in Part 10…

VINCE: 2.19.02

Because the Democrats have finally done to Donald Trump what they’ve been doing to black men for 200 years.

What they did to Donald Trump in New York is the Rodney King tape of the Democratic Party coming coming after white Anglo-Saxon Protestants (*WASPs).

Most coups start at the top. They don’t start at the bottom. We very seldom see a Mao Zedong coup where they fight for 20 years. Usually they go and shoot them in the head — they shoot them — then they take over, like they’re doing in Africa right now. They go to the top and just kill them and now I’m in charge. That’s what they tried to do to Trump.

Trump is not just the leader of the Republican Party. Trump is the leader of white Anglo-Saxon Protestants (*WASP) who these people despise and hate.

They have an enemy that they’re trying to kill. And it is the white Anglo-Saxon Protestant. It’s not that they dislike him. The evangelicals and the white — they despise them. If you put that group — and you talk about what they agree with and what the Democrats and liberals agree with —polar opposites. Direct polar opposites.

And they know that Trump is the leader of that crew — that crowd — that crowd is his basis, that crowd is where he gets all of his power. And they know that if they take out Trump, who’s going to take his place? Who can walk upright now, if Donald Trump is destroyed in the Republican Party and says — and have that crowd come behind him like they come behind Trump? I don’t think the person exists and they know that.

And so this was how the Democratic Party does a coup. They don’t use bullets (*usually…), they use the justice system.

I mean, look at it, who they locked up — they locked up Manafort, they locked up, ah, they’re trying to get Bannon, now. They locked up his…the trade guy with China, I forget his name…yeah, Peter Navarro, they’ve got Navarro locked up, now. Now they’ve got Trump. (*Let us not forget Rudy Giuliani and Tina Peters…)

I mean, people don’t see what this is!? When’s the last time you saw somebody go to jail for contempt of Congress? (*Even though Congress is contemptuous.)

How come Eric Holder’s not in jail!?

TUCKER: 2.21.00

Or Hunter Biden.

VINCE: 2.21.01

Yeah! Bannon’s going to jail! Navarro’s in jail!

Trump’s the first person in the history of the country to be able to be tried for what he was tried for. Oh yeah, they’re coming. And what they’re doing is shooting across the bow to see how we respond to it. Because if we don’t respond to it, they’re going to keep doing it.

And right now, the people are responding in a way that they didn’t expect. They see it. What’s the old poem, ‘They came for the labor unionist and I said nothing. They came for the soldiers, I said nothing. And they came for the Jews and I said nothing. Then they came for me — there’s no one to speak for me.’

And that’s why you and I speaking out and telling people, whether you like Trump or not is irrelevant at this time.

They’re coming. And they're not going to stop, because evil people and crazy people don’t know how to stop. They don’t stop until everybody’s dead. If history tells us nothing, it tells us that.

Adolf Hitler didn’t win until Germany was destroyed. Mussolini did the same. The crazies over there in Japan did the same. They kept going. Until the nation was destroyed. (*Which is their goal for America.)

These people have taken abortion from Roe v. Wade all the way to nine month abortion. Now they’re in perinatal abortion. Did you hear about that in California?

TUCKER: 2.22.18

No.

VINCE: 2.22.19

They’re voting for an abortion bill that would kill a child 28 days after it’s born. (*They’re inhuman.)

Democrat birth control.

Yes. It’s in the House in California. “Perinatal”. After birth. (*Beyond pure evil.) Why? Because our argument was solid with them.

‘Well, when does life begin?’ We’re all kindly kicking their butts, ‘it begins at conception’. ‘Well, okay, we can come up with three months. Well, what about one? Well what about five months? Well, okay then…well, okay, you’re right, we’ll take it to the ninth month, then’. Well, if you can take it to the ninth month, why not after? You’re giving us permission to do that. You’re giving us permission to commit murder. Let’s do it. It’s logical, isn’t it!? Why not!?

Our logic is winning out, Tucker. And they’re telling us, ‘Yes, you’re right. We can kill ‘em anytime we want to.’

The same thing with our logic when it came down to homosexuality and all this kind of stuff. They started talking about, ‘Oh no, people are born gay.’ But then they did the Human Genome Project, right? Didn’t find no gay gene.

And He never repented.

They did the twin study. And when one twin was gay, the other twin was gay only about maybe 20% to 25% of the time. (*And I submit to you, that is only under social/peer pressure.) So it couldn’t be in the DNA. You see what I’m talking about?

So, they start saying, ‘No, what now, it is a choice. You’re right. But we’ve gotten the law passed, now.’ They don’t try to argue that any longer. It’s irrelevant. The law’s passed.

And right now, since states can now do whatever they want to do when it comes down to abortion, hell, I guess it’s just a matter of legalisms, isn’t it? Like Dred Scott. Dred Scott is not a man that a white man needs to have no rights to adhere to.

So, you’re telling — and you’ve told us with abortion — and this has always been amazing to me (*and me, as well…) — I remember when Scott Peterson killed his wife, you remember Laci — you remember he’s charged with two murders, isn’t he?

TUCKER: 2.024.07

Yes.

VINCE: 2.04.09

HOW IS THAT!? When the baby wasn’t born, yet? How is that? (*And WHY is that not just standard legal precedent now, then!?!)

TUCKER: 2.024.15

Because everybody knows a person it’s a person. Of course.

VINCE: 2.024.19

EVERYBODY KNOWS! Everybody knows!

But we have said that the mother has a right to kill that child whenever she chooses. So if it’s a person here, it’s a person here. They know it!

Not your body, so not your choice. The time for YOUR choice came BEFORE you made ANOTHER PERSON’S BODY inside your body. Now, let’s ask that OTHER person’s opinion about their OWN choice for their OWN body. THAT’S the only person who gets to say, “My body, my choice”.

But, we’ve allowed that legalism. We’ve allowed it to stay. And now, we’re going to have to deal with it.

TUCKER: 2.24.40

So, I mean, it’s human sacrifice and I think it’s pretty obvious. This is a religious right. Um, but at some point, you know, our — people are punished for killing, for example, for sin. Our nation’s punished.

VINCE: 2.24.58

Um. I think they are by God. And I don’t think it’s God punishing them, I think that what happens is He takes His hands off and you become a virtue-less people and you start killing yourselves.

It was interesting — the Commandment that says, ‘Honor thy father and thy mother so your days will be long on this earth’ — and people always think that that means that God will punish you for not obeying your father and your mother.

No. It is a harbinger. It tells you the type of person that you are. And, my dad would say, ‘If you do not honor and obey me, you will not honor and obey the police. You’ll go outside this house and you will disrespect the wrong person, and that wrong person is going to bust a cap in your head.’

*If it is acceptable to kill a human being outside of the womb as long as you are the mother, then by that logic, what about your grown children that get on your nerves? What is the cutoff age point? 12 when he talks back? 18 when he starts doing drugs? 35 when he gets a divorce and moves back in with 3 other unruly kids? Why not! Then, any mother who is in prison for killing her own child — regardless of the child’s age — should be let out of prison and exonerated immediately.

So, when you are disrespectful to your parents, it tells the type of spirit that you have in you, an arrogant, prideful, disrespectful spirit.

TUCKER: 2.25.47

That’s right.

VINCE: 2.25.49

And that’s going to get you in trouble outside of the house. And the people outside of the house don’t love you like your mamma and daddy do. And somebody’s going to either lock you up or put you in jail or kill you.

That means you have no respect for yourself, so you’re going to be doing dope and drugs and you’re going to be out there fighting and acting a fool.

So, it’s a harbinger. So when people kill their own children — you know, you tell them that you can kill them inside the womb, that means that you can kill them outside of it, too, so why do you think the murder rate’s so high in the black community — there’s no virtue in life. You told them you can kill them inside the womb, so why can’t I kill them outside the womb — so now we’re killing one another. And now the nation is dying.

And when you don’t have any respect for life, you don’t have any respect for anything else, because that’s the most important thing.

Our Bible tells us, “I lay before you blessings and curses. Life and death. Choose life so that you and your children shall live.” Choose life!

We’re choosing death. The Democratic Party is a death cult. They know what they’re doing.

Choose Life! We’re choosing death. The Democratic Party is a death cult. They know what they’re doing.

END OF PART 11/

To be continued in Part 12…