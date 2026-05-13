“Black people make up 13% of the population. But, commit over 55% of the violent gun and drug crime in the United States. 95% of that crime is committed on other blacks. A black person has a 2000% greater chance of being shot or killed by another black person, than a white person, a police officer, or white supremacist.” ~ Larry Elder

We’ll pick up where we left off in Part 12…

TUCKER: 2.39.28

So I guess my last question is — you’ve laid out the case, I think compellingly — that the Democratic Party has oppressed, well the country, but black people in particular for a couple hundred years — so, what is the thinking of people who — so you’re saying that Republicans this year could get over 20% — it’s still, it’s still a lot of people voting Democrat. Why?

VINCE: 2.39.54

Social pressure.

TUCKER: 2.39.57

How intense is the social pressure?

VINCE: 2.39.58

Oh, you can be ostracized.

TUCKER: 2.40.00

Actually?

VINCE: 2.40.01

Yeah, you have to be able to explain yourself very, very well.

Black people that can explain themselves well, like I do, I have no problem.

“But, why are you against the Democratic Party?” You’ve seen my stuff — “They castrate little boys and call them little girls. These people vote for candidates that say they’re going to make it legal for demented men to go into the bathroom and watch your wife and your daughter urinate.”

Then I look at a black man and say, ‘Did you hear what I just said to you!?”

You’re going to vote for a man that’s going to let a demented man go into the bathroom with your wife and your daughter and watch them use the bathroom. Hell, I don’t do that!

TUCKER: 2.40.42

(*laughing) I don’t either.

VINCE: 2.40.46

And you’re going to let some weirdo off the street walk in the bathroom with your wife and your daughter, and you’re going to sit back and laugh about it!?

Hell, man, this ain’t funny! What type of man are you!?

He says, ‘Who does it?’ ‘The Democratic Party. Oh, you ain’t been paying attention, huh?’ ‘Then you educated me.’ — He sits back and said — and he’s convicted.

‘You ever heard of Drag Queen Story Hour?’ ‘Naw’. ‘You haven’t heard of Drag Queen Story Hour?’ ‘No. What is it?’ I show it to him. ‘What’s going on?’

‘They’re bringing men in dresses in the school and shaking their behinds in your son’s face, telling him that it’s alright for him to be that way.’ ‘What!?’ ‘The Democrat (*Communist) Party is behind this.’ ‘Oh man, no they ain’t.’ Show it to him. ‘Wow. Man, I didn’t know.’

Who’s going to tell them this, Tucker? How will they hear without a preacher, right?

Is the black preacher telling them? No.

Is the black caucus telling them? No.

Is the NAACP telling them? No.

They’re all in on it. So what are they going to do? They’re going to come out to the black community and say, ‘We’re going to get you free stuff. And we hate white people. Vote for us. The white man is your enemy, the reason why you have nothing is because of him. It’s not us. It’s him. It’s him.’ It’s scapegoating, on and on and on.

You’ve seen Sharpton and Joy Reid (*both communists) on MSNBC. It’s all white America. It’s white supremacy. It’s always there. Systemic racism — all of that.

You know, systemic racism, hell, they control all the systems.

They control the schools, they control the police, they control the dope game, they control — they own every ‘hoe house, every prostitute house, every failing school.

They control the judges, they control the juries, they control it all — the police forces.

But they have this ability to deflect because there’s nobody to give the other side of the narrative. That’s what makes me so dangerous. I give the other side. I don’t fear them.

My Bible tells me 365 times in it to fear not for every day of the year.

How can I fear a man that wants to walk around with high heals on and a dress?

Scared of him!? (*laughs) Shoot, what!? How do you walk around being afraid of a man who wants to walk into a women’s bathroom and watch children urinate? Sick bastard, I mean, that’s crazy. ‘Well, I believe I’m a woman’. I don’t care! You go in the bathroom with my daughter, I’m going to beat the living hell our of your right here, right now. Not today, bro, you better wait. Wait!

And then you look at a man and say you’re going to vote for a party that allows such a thing. (*Not just allows it, but fights for it!) We need to make it as simple as that.

There used to be a time when — you and I remember this — if you caught a man posted up watching women use the bathroom, hell, they put him in the crazy house. (*Now they give him a Cabinet position or, hell, make him President!)

TUCKER: 2.43.38

Of course. Well, he’d be beaten by the dads for sure.

VINCE: 2.43.40

Yeah, and then the police would come and whoop him some more and the judge would put him in the crazy house.

Now, they’ll whoop the dad.

TUCKER: 2.43.47

Oh, yeah.

VINCE: 2.43.48

Put the dad in jail.

You better not say a word! Let this man watch your wife, your child urinate.

And you have men that sit around and let that happen. (*Ha! “Men”…)

TUCKER: 2.43.58

It’s disgusting.

VINCE: 2.44.00

It’s disgusting.

We’re going to allow these people to come in — men in dresses — and confuse your children like this.

The call is to them, first. Are you a man? Are you not? Now, you know, the ones that say they’re not men, that’s cool, go on about your way. But, there are a lot of them that still consider themselves men. And those are the ones that you reach, because the black men are really — they are really making the turn.

TUCKER: 2.44.26

I’ve noticed.

VINCE: 2.44.27

Yes.

TUCKER: 2.44.27

Not black women, though.

VINCE: 2.44.29

No. The Democratic Party’s their husband.

TUCKER: 2.44.31

Is that what that is? Because I see the numbers and it’s — people say the black vote is changing. No, black men are changing.

VINCE: 2.44.38

Yeah, black men are changing big. Because…

TUCKER: 2.44.40

Do you see the same?

VINCE: 2.44.40

Yes, yes, yes, I agree. You know, there’s no one in America more machismo than black men, at least they try to act like it, right? And you have to remind them of that. And the black women are protected by government. They can put restraining orders on men for anything. They can take their children away, make them pay child support, they take their sons away.

That’s the game that they play. They use government to come in and try to castrate their husbands and try to castrate their boyfriends. (*And don’t forget baby daddies…)

And the man can say, ‘I’ll take my son, I’ll raise him, I’ll take care of him’ ‘No, I’ll keep him and I want you to pay me’. And the judges, nine times out of ten, will say, ‘Yeah, she’s right. Pay her and let her raise your son. And you can see him four times out of the month.’ (*This division of the family is a diabolical attack on American society as a whole.)

And then these boys are raised confused. But again, they know this! What did Pharaoh say when he found out that the children of Israel were getting too numerous in Goshen? He went to the midwives and he said, ‘If you see a girl child, let them live. But if you see a boy child, KILL HIM! Kill him. Kill the boy child.’

There’s a book out that says there’s a conspiracy to destroy black boys — there’s a great book out that says there’s a conspiracy to destroy boys in America — it was done about 20 or 30 years ago. They were warning people that this society being set up under feminists and whatnot to take men out — to feminize men. The LGBTQ movement, same thing. The feminization of men. Confusing them.

The Boy Scouts, look at what they’ve done, Tucker.

They don’t even call them Boy Scouts any longer. They didn’t mess with the Girl Scouts, did they!? We’ve got to take the Boy Scouts out. The man is the problem.

Our Bible says — Jesus gave the parable — if a robber is going to come into a home, he first must bind the strong man. He has to bind the strong man before — but if he doesn’t bind the strong man, the strong man will wait and not allow his house to be shaken up. They have to bind the strong man. Especially the American strong man.

The American strong man, it was something nobody had ever seen before. He was something that the world had never witnessed before. I mean, when the Americans came, it was over — it was Wyatt Earp walking in there — it stops now.

When those boys went in there and invaded France on Normandy, the war was over in six months. In a year, it was done. The Boy Scouts get the Hitler Youth (*Obama set up much the same type of youth indoctrination program in Antifa) — beat ‘em down. When the Americans came, it stopped.

We use to take democracy and morality and meritocracy and capitalism — the whole world wanted to be us. Now look what we’re pushing all over the world — kill your children, let your men wear dresses, push God out of the public square, climate change, control the whole economy.

I went down to Africa in the Congo. These people are about to starve to death. They just found all this oil down there. And then the U.N. gonna say, ‘Well, we don’t want you to go dig it up because you’re going to release a carbon bomb in the…’ ‘What!?! We’re about to die over here, man. You guys are digging up everything you want to dig up! And then you’re going to tell us we can’t dig up our natural resources because it might release a carbon bomb!?!’

And these people are living in huts, Tucker. No running water and they actually went down there and told these people, ‘We don’t want you’. This is how crazy they are.

And, it’s like the Emperor’s new clothes, right? Somebody’s got to call you out and say — little boy said, ‘He’s naked!’ And everybody else said, ‘Oh yes!’

We’ve got to start calling these people crazy. We entertain them too much by acting like they have some type of moral equivalency with us. You have no moral equivalence with me.

You know, there’s a great line from the movie — I love “Gladiator”,

but he was down there talking to the boys getting ready to fight and he said, ‘Your fathers — they allow you to watch the game’ — he’s concerned. And the boy said, ‘They make me strong’. He said, ‘What does your father say?’ He said, ‘My father’s dead’. But that’s the question, isn’t it? What does your father say?

He didn’t tell him what to do. He asked him, ‘What does your father say?’

I always do that. When someone young asks me about politics, I say, ‘What does your father say?’. And when he tells me, I say that’s what you do. And when you get to the part of disagreeance, when you get to be 18 years old, look me up, we’ll talk. Right now, you do what your father says. Alright? I don’t want to go against his father.

TUCKER: 2.49.18

That’s right.

VINCE: 2.49.49

If I talk to his father, I’ll talk to him. But I won’t talk to the father’s son without the father’s permission. I’m not going to try to corrupt his son against his belief system. Ever. What does you father say?

Oh, these people don’t care. They’ll tell you in public education that these are their children. They actually say that. ‘These are our children. We are going to teach them to think for themselves, not think like you!’ (*Remember, “It takes a village…?”) The assiduity! (*Don’t abdicate your throne as their parent! Don’t relinquish your God given position!)

And we tolerate it. My 8 year old is going to think for himself!?! You’re going to turn him away from my way of thinking!?! ‘If necessary!’ ‘Well, okay then, that’s fine.’ It’s ridiculous!!!

But we’ve allowed this.

TUCKER: 2.50.04

It’s an act of war against your family.

VINCE: 2.50.05

It is. And they’ve done it — we’ve tolerated it for too long. It all came from the Civil Rights Movement. This thing has to be pulled up root and stem, but first it has to be — we have to expose it to people.

It’s almost like what — you know, it’s a bad example, but people will get it — it’s almost like what they had to do with Nazism, they had to expose it to people and say, ‘You see, now you know how terrible this stuff is, right? You didn’t know it was about killing Jews, did you?’ ‘No, we didn’t know.’ ‘Okay, well you say you didn’t, but you see what’s going on and it destroyed you.’

The same thing we’re finding out with Communism, right? People found out it was just a horrible system. You know, the gulags and the murders and when they came out and said Stalin was a murderer, he’s killing people, well yeah, you made him a tyrant. And he had no checks and balances. And that’s what they do when they have no checks and balances. They kill people.

And so, you look at this system, also — a system devoid of morality and God? How can you have moral law without a moral law giver?

And as I’ve told a bunch of liberals — and I hope they listen to me — all you liberals out there who say you hate Christianity and Jesus Christ — if you want some advice, you’d better let that slip. Better leave that alone. Because I know some brothers that if Jesus Christ wasn’t holding their hands back, they’d kill every last one of these liberals — for fun.

I know some brothers that were stone cold killers that found Christ, and they’ve still got it in them. But, they’ve controlled it.

If these people ever find or believe that Jesus Christ does not exist, these little liberals that don’t want to have guns — you think they’re car jacking them now — they’re going to kill them all. They’ll kill them all.

So my advice to them, is you better leave that stuff alone. You’d better start pushing Jesus Christ as hard as you can to these young men. Because if you’re not, they’re all dead men.

Cursing Christianity is like cursing the roof that protects you from the storm. It protects them. And they’re against it. Love your neighbor. Don’t lie, don’t steal. Don’t kill. Don’t covet what your neighbor has. Hate it!

Right now in, um — I think it’s Texas — I read a story this morning — Texas or Florida — they want to get rid of some curriculum because it’s too Christian. That’s the only reason they don’t want it — that’s their reason. It’s too Christian.

And it all started from this apostate movement that went to government and didn’t say, ‘These are our white brothers and sisters in Christ. Some of them have been misled. We are not misled. We will teach them by our example. We will love them irregardless. We will help them whenever we can. But this is a family fight between us and them. They say their Christian, we’re Christian. We’re going to teach them how we’re supposed to love one another. But that is not the governments job.’

TUCKER: 2.53.11

No.

VINCE: 2.53.12

The government’s job isn’t to try and make us love each other in peace and brotherhood and all that kind of stuff. Their job is to make the trains run on time. And if one of us assaults one another, have a trial and put them in jail. But the reasons why we do it, they’re not especially concerned about that.

Of course, you know, to love one another and help brotherhood and fellowship, yeah, that’s aspirational. But it’s not the government’s job.

TUCKER: 2.53.31

No, it’s not.

VINCE: 2.53.32

It’s the job of the churches, mosques, synagogues, families, community centers — but government’s not supposed to be involved in that — well, how are they going to do it, put a gun on you, ‘You’re going to love him!’ What are they going to do!?!

TUCKER: 2.53.43

Well, it hasn’t worked.

VINCE: 2.53.45

It doesn’t work! It never works. It never works. We’ve seen governments dissolve and then what happens — the factions of society that hated each other before started fighting again — what happened in Serbia, Croatia —

TUCKER: 2.53.58

Yeah, Yugoslavia, yeah.

VINCE: 2.54.00

Yeah, they just started fighting again! They thought they’d killed — 60, 70 years after, started fighting and killing each other.

We saw it in Rwanda with the Tutsis and the Hutus, just started killing one another. Because government was the only thing that was separating them from the fight.

And, it’s Novocain. You think things are going well and it’s not. The only think that made America — and you know about Christianity and how it moved the abolitionist movement.

TUCKER: 2.54.27

Of course.

VINCE: 2.54.28

The Republican Party didn’t come from anywhere. It was abolitionists training people up North that put the whole party together. And then they got behind the Republican Party and said they wanted slavery ended. And it was a Christian movement where segregation in the churches didn’t even exist. Blacks and whites went to church together, fellow-shipped together, loved one another.

And, if we can just come back to that basic concept again — but again, their primary goal, the thing that makes them the most afraid is to see what you and I are doing right here — a black man and a white man, talking and fellow-shipping, caring about one another as friends.

They can’t stand that.

TUCKER: 2.55.04

Well, I’ve got to say, I mean, we’re from very, very, very different worlds, but I can’t — I’m going to be thinking about this conversation for a long time, and um, but now, looking back on the last few hours, I don’t think I disagree with a single word. (*laughs out loud) So that tells you something right there.

VINCE: 2.55.20

It scares them to death to see that two people like you and I — they might call me a crazy radical and you — whatever they might call you — but we can sit back and say, ‘Well, one thing you can’t say is we’re racists, because if we were racists, we’d be fighting right now.’

TUCKER: 2.55.31

Well, that’s true. No, no, I mean I can say you speak for me.

VINCE: 2.55.36

Well, thank you, brother.

TUCKER: 2.55.37

Thank you.

VINCE: 2.55.38

Man, it’s always a pleasure. Anytime you want to sit down and have a conversation with me, I’m here.

TUCKER: 2.55.43

You’ve blown my mind.

VINCE: 2.55.45

You’re a good friend, Tucker. Thank you, brother. Alright.

END OF PART 13 / END OF THE SERIES

This concludes our series, “THE TRUTH ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE”. I hope you found it as enlightening and as informative as I have. I received a real education on the subject from Mr. Ellison. May God bless him and keep him.

This entire series can be found here, all in one easily sharable version called, “THE TRUTH ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE: A Compilation of All Thirteen Parts”.

Thanks so much for sticking with us. We appreciate you.