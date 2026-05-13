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Susan Smith's avatar
Susan Smith
15h

Unfortunately, Tucker doesn’t have a lot to say as usual. His big thing now is hating the Jews. No different than hating blacks or whites or any other color. Vince told him and yet Tucker didn’t really listen. He will continue with his Jew hatred. And the really sad part about Tucker, he could easily open up a Bible and see the truth about the Israelites, admit they are God chosen people, admit God’s promise and covenant with Abraham is everlasting. He is not interested in Biblical history and gets it wrong every time he opens his mouth.

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