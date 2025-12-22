“Knowledge makes a man unfit to be a slave.” ~ Frederick Douglas

VINCE: 1.48.49

We have to start putting together a society again where, if you read this book — my brother gave it to me — about the Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, “The Two Wes Moores” — I don’t know if you’ve heard of it, Oprah had it on her book club thing — but, it was a book about Wes Moore who became governor of Maryland, a black man, and another Wes Moore that ended up in prison. And he talked about how their lives separate.

The Wes Moore of Maryland said that they were both going in the same direction until his mother grabbed him — he was smoking weed, he wasn’t doing well in school — his mother went and borrowed money from everybody in the family, took him to a military school and said, ‘Get out’.

And they raised him and they gave him discipline — he ended up going to Oxford.

They know this works.

From Marva Collins at Westside Prep to all these schools around here in America — they know this works.

But you don’t teach the slaves on your plantation to read. They will leave the plantation.

This is why the GOP has to say — and I’ve talked about this with a good friend of mine, Dave Bratt down there at Liberty University, he’s their Congressman…

TUCKER: 1.50.02

Yeah, I know him.

VINCE: 1.50.04

And Dave said it’s going to be Christian businessmen who do this. It’s not going to be the churches. It’s not going to be the politicians.

It’s going to be people like me and you, Tucker, like you’re doing your job — you do it every day and I applaud you for it — that says, I’m my brother’s keeper.

If that man — if that child is a Christian, he’s my brother and I’m obligated to assist him. Why!? He’s my brother.

You and I talked about brothers, right? How brothers stand together.

TUCKER: 1.50.26

That’s right.

VINCE: 1.50.26

He’s my brother.

And therefore we are obligated once we get to a point in life to say we’ve got to go back and get some, we’ve got to go back and get some. We have to.

And we sometimes get trapped in what liberals do: let’s use government — let’s go to government — let’s go to government.

So why would we have to go to government? When we are captains of industry. When we have millions of dollars. When if we just do it ourselves we can have scholarships. We can set up boarding schools. We can get these really troubled — let’s start at the troubled boys, first.

And let’s go and say, ‘Miss Jackson, your son is flunking out of school, he’s in the second grade, he’s going to end up where his dad is, in prison and on dope.

We can take him and educate him and make a man out of him by the time he’s 18 and he’ll take care of you for the rest of your life. Can we have him? You can see him on the weekend.’ She’ll say, ‘Take him.’ Guarantee it. Guarantee it.

That’s what we must start doing and that’s how we reconnect the chain, by going and recognizing — because if the black community is corrected, 60% of the crime in America fades away.

The carjackings in D.C., Tucker, and in Memphis — it’s being done by young black males — and they’re getting younger and younger.

Man, I read a story that hurt my heart — there was a special needs guy in Washington, D.C. He had two fingers on each hand, I think he was in his 50s — him and this guy had gotten into on the street about something and they’re arguing and fighting, and it had ended. And a group of five black girls — under the age of 15 — actually got to, ‘Can we jump on him?’ He said, ‘Yeah, go do it.’ — and they beat the guy to death. This was about maybe a month ago. Beat him to death. (Savages.)

And you say what type of society do we have now? Almost 20 juveniles have been killed in D.C. already this year, under the age of 18. Shot in the street. And it happens all the time now, where we’re numb to it.

There’s a way out. We have to go back to our Christian virtue. We have to go back to loving our neighbor as ourselves.

And like I said, we want Christian me that first love God with all your heart, your soul and your mind. Then you love your neighbor as yourself, as we discussed before, unless you love God first — with your heart, soul and mind — you can’t love yourself. How do you love yourself unless you love God? Then when you love Him, and the peace of God comes over you, then you know how to love your neighbor.

And we’re not talking about some idol, like hip-hop music, love money — that’s your God, right?

Well, if that’s the case, what are you going to do to your neighbor, right? What, are you going to sell them dope? Are we going to put them into prostitution? Why? Because that’s my God! I love my God as myself.

So, we have to go back to our Christian standards (to God’s standards). Then we have to go back — then we take care of our families, then we go and we help our brothers and sisters in Christ.

And when Christian businessmen and women get together and say, ‘forget the GOP, bunch of crooks, liars, sycophants, we’re going to do this ourselves’ —

And you already know this, that charities, public charities, always do better than government — ALWAYS! (Government is ALWAYS full of grifters and money laundering — to be fair, so are some public charities, though. Don’t get me started on the so-called Clinton Foundation…oh, brother…) Hell, they tax us at such a high rate, though, we can hardly use any of that money to send to charity.

But, that’s what we have to do. And we have to put out the alarm. The stuff that you do, man, I don’t know — you’re here in Maine right now, and you’re kind of isolated like I am in the Blue Ridge Mountains — you don’t know the effect you have on America. I hope you know.

TUCKER: 1.53.59

No.

VINCE: 1.53.59

It is absolutely, positively tremendous.

On my way down — I always travel in a suit…my dad taught me that (something else our young people need to be taught) — James Brown said, “Wherever you go, even if you’re traveling, you’ve got to strut, right? (Both chuckle.)

So, I’m coming down and [people] said, ‘Hey, where are you going?’ I said, ‘I’m going down to interview [with] Tucker.’ Everybody knows your name. There wasn’t a person that I talked to — I flew from Richmond, had to go to Atlanta…so I went 500 miles South for some reason to come back…went to Atlanta, and then flew from Atlanta up here (to Maine) — and everybody that stopped me and talked to me and I told them where I was going, everybody knew who you were. Black, white, Asian — didn’t matter — everybody knew Tucker Carlson — and everybody said, ‘Aw man, he’s GREAT!’ And I’m looking at them, I mean everybody! ‘Love Tucker! Love Tucker! Tell him I said Hi!’

TUCKER: 1.54.52

You’re making me feel like I should leave my house once in awhile!

VINCE: 1.54.55

Look — in Lynchburg, everywhere I went, when I would tell people — people say, ‘Oh, Vince, what do you do?’ ‘I’m going to visit Tucker.’ ‘You’re going to visit Tucker!?!?!’ (They both laugh.) And then they lean in.

There’s never been a person I’ve met — everrrrr — at the gym, at the grocery store, at church, on the street — and when I mention your name, they do not know who you are.

TUCKER: 1.55.16

Well, you haven’t met, obviously, a lot of unmarried, 45 year old white female lawyers from my third district. Okay, okay, I’ll take a break, hit the men’s room here. This is incredible.

VINCE: 1.55.28

Oh man, I’m having fun. I’m having fun, man.

