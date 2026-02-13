If only you had paid attention to My commandments, your peace would have been like a river, and your righteousness like waves of the sea.

~ Isaiah 48:18

We’ll begin where we left off in Part 8…

TUCKER: 1.55.31

I would say a couple — I know Sharpton very well, and a couple of things I would say…

VINCE: 1.55.35

I remember you said you went to Liberia with him, or…

TUCKER: 1.55.37

Yep. He’s not stupid.

VINCE: 1.55.41

Oh no, he’s not dumb at all.

TUCKER: 4.55.43

No. No. He’s one of the very few public figures who’s actually smarter than he looks.

VINCE: 1.55.48

I quoted you in my book when you said that Al Sharpton wants to be president of black America.

TUCKER: 1.55.52

Yeah, that’s all he cares about.

VINCE: 1.55.54

And see, and I said, I thought he was supposed to be a preacher, whose job is to bring people to Jesus Christ. Well, why are you involved in politics, if you’re a preacher, why are you involved in politics?

TUCKER: 1.56.05

You know what he was — it’s interesting — he was um… — I mean, look, all of us make decisions freely — the big decisions freely. Like, there are faults, of course, I’m not gonna get a pass on it.

But, Sharpton grew up a performer in the church.

VINCE: 1.56.22

Yeah, he was preaching at 3 or 4 years old.

TUCKER: 1.56.23

Yeah, exactly, at four. And his mom sent him around — his father had an affair with his mother’s daughter from a first marriage — with his stepdaughter and ran off.

But she put Sharpton out on the road at like four. Boy preacher Al Sharpton. He went on the road with like Mahalia Jackson, I think — oh yeah — and preaching.

So, he grew up in this really distorted way. I think that’s part of it.

VINCE: 1.55.48

Well, that’s what’s happened with the black church, it’s turned Christianity into entertainment. (AND political influence.) And it doesn’t need to do that. It really doesn’t. The Word is enough. (MORE than enough!)

If you want to see yourself a good singer, just give him a box guitar and listen to him, right? I love James Taylor. James Taylor can just sit down with an acoustic guitar…and you’re just WOW! James Taylor’s great. Tracy Chapman can do the same. Mahalia Jackson can just have a piano and could rock an auditorium.

TUCKER: 1.57.17

That’s for sure.

VINCE: 1.57.18

Those are — but when you’ve got, you know, KISS needed to have explosions and make-up and stacks (platform shoes) that high, you know, because they couldn’t sing, so they needed to entertain.

And when you have preachers that don’t know the word, they go into entertainment.

TUCKER: 1.57.36

Do you preach ever?

VINCE: 1.57.36

No, man, I take preaching much too seriously. Unless Jesus Christ comes and sits beside me and tells me ‘Vince, I want you to go preach My word’, I’m not going to say I’m speaking for Him. I’m more like a layman.

TUCKER: 1.57.48

I agree with that.

VINCE: 1.57.50

I take it from like C.S. Lewis, right? C.S. Lewis said, ‘No, I didn’t go to seminary. I’m not a preacher. I am a Christian. I’m just explaining to you my relationship with Christ and how I see it. I hope you agree.’ And he changed the world.

We have people now — and I don’t know how it gets back right, because as you know through your history that with the Jewish community, the Sanhedrin and the Sadducees had to be destroyed. Their livelihood doesn’t exist like it did back then any longer because they have become so apostate.

The civil rights movement (🙄) did that to the black preacher. It brought liberalism into the black church where they had been very conservative in it’s teachings and wasn’t really into politics much at all.

Now, it’s getting very liberal in it’s teachings. You have very few black preachers that will preach against LGBTQ or against abortion because the Democratic party controls the preacher. And we have two generations of black people out there who have not really heard the truth.

They will play Martin Luther King, Jr. over and over again, who doesn’t really mention the name of Jesus unless it’s in a parable. You’ve never seen him baptize anybody. You never see him have an alter call, or tell people to come to faith, or bring them to Christ.

Everything’s about the vote. Everything’s about marching. Everything’s about protesting. And they see the church through that name. And that is not his calling!

TUCKER: 1.59.22

No, that’s corrupt.

VINCE: 1.59.24

Yes.

TUCKER: 1.59.25

And corrupting.

VINCE: 1.59.26

Yes. And it’s corrupted the black community. And it’s corrupting the white community, now, because they’re doing the same thing. And, people are believing in this. If you want to get butts in the pews, this is what you do.

You start talking about social justice. And C.S. Lewis in The Screwtape Letters talked about social justice. He said that, ‘We want to use Christianity as a means to an end. Even to the end of social justice.’ He said, ‘because the enemy’ — he called God the enemy because of course because he was the devil — he said, ‘because the enemy will not be used as a convenience’. And I said, “woooow!”

And when I read it, it made me more angry because we’ve been told that social justice is a good thing. But C. S. Lewis said God will not be used as a convenience. And we try to use Him as that — pay my light bill, pay my car note, get me a house, get me a job — hell, a social worker can get you that! Who can get you eternal life!?! He’s not your do-boy, He’s not your cosmic chauffeur! And they have relegated Him to that. And He will NOT be used as a convenience! And right now, we’re telling people this lie, that if you join my church, He’s going to bless you with a Cadillac, He’s going to bless you with more money, He’s going to bless you this — no, He’ll make sure that you’re in peace no matter where you are.

My father one time — it was a beautiful situation…it didn’t start out that way, but it ended up great — his 80th birthday, they were going to hold this big birthday celebration and my sisters were setting it up, right? And, they hadn’t gotten everything straight, so we were at the church and they said, ‘Vince, we don’t have everything set up yet and we need you to take daddy off somewhere and keep him occupied for about two hours.’ I said, ‘What do you want me to do with daddy for two hours!?’ I mean you can’t do anything with daddy — daddy does what he wants to do! ‘You find a way to get it done.’ You know my sisters, you know they rule the roost. All right, yeah.

So I grab him, ‘Hey daddy, come one, let’s go somewhere’ — because they want it to be a surprise, right, they want it to be a surprise birthday party. ‘Okay, let’s go.’

So I got him, I put him in my car, and I said, ‘Hey daddy, show me where I was born.’ The place where I was born, I was in Tennessee. He said, ‘I’ll take you right to it.’

So he and I got in the car and we drove. He said turn here, he knew exactly where it was and he said turn up in here. And I turned up in there and it was a field. And he got out — and, my mother passed away twelve years ago — and he started pointing at places, and he said, ‘The house was there’ and he said, ‘We would sit on the porch there and we would watch ya’ll play…me and your mother.’ He stopped and he said, ‘Happiest days of my life’.

And I said, wow — they were poor, they were young, they didn’t have running water — he says happiest days of my life.

He gives you peace no matter where you are in your life.

TUCKER: 2.02.16

Ahhh…you’re making me emotional. (That’s the Holy Spirit, Tucker...)

VINCE: 2.02.19

That’s it. Rich. Poor. Whatever. Peace.

That’s what we’re after, Tucker. Everything’s going to be okay.

We turn to God — why — because we believe He’s going to make everything okay.

Government says, ‘Turn to us!’ That’s a lie. Leave them alone. Turn to God.

And you find people — you and I have seen them — while they’re rising in life, when they become big enough, what do they say, “Boy, the happiest time in my life, when me and my wife were living in a one bedroom apartment and ya’ll were children’.

And then, when they get rich, they’re taking pills and they hate one another and they’ll turn back and they’ll tell you, ‘God, man, happiest time of my life, when I was young, when we were starting out’.

And, our Bible tell us, if you keep your mind on Him, he will keep you in perfect peace.

When He left to go to heaven, He said, “My peace I leave with you.”

Why do we have a fentanyl crisis in America? No peace. These children don’t even know where to turn for it. Because they’re telling them you’re not a man, you’re not a woman, you have pride, you don’t turn to God, God’s not real.

And I was wired up in my religion. You know, we believed in Santa Claus when we were 5 and 6 years old, right? So, you’re supposed to wire children up to believe in God at that time. When you get in trouble, son, where do you go? No anxiety, it’s going to be fine — I’ve seen the end of the book, you’re going to win! You’re going to win! And he walks through life — ‘Yes!’

You know, it’s Muhammad Ali walking into a ring looking at undefeated — number one contender telling him, ‘I’m gonna kick your ass.’ That’s what he’d do — with his hands up.

That’s how you walk up and wake up in life, every day looking at Satan, ‘I’m gonna kick your ass. Ain’t no way you beat me today. No way. I win.’

And when you do that, he starts backing up off of you.

But, when you have to go to government, and when you have to go to man — and man is wishy-washy, you know, he’s going to go for his own best interest. And they’re telling these children this lie — this lie.

And so, we have wealthy people in our family, offered to buy daddy a new house. Daddy said, ‘For what!? My house is fine. I bought it in 1972 and I paid it off.’ And he sits there with his new wife and he’s as happy as he can be. And when we come there, there’s a communion.

We would all give our big houses for the small house that dad lives in right now because of all the happiness that was there. Peace. Just the serenity.

I’ve told my brothers and sisters, I’m gonna move back to dad’s house when I become and old man, and just sit there and chill, like you’re here in Maine, right? The peace. That’s what it brings you. That’s what we’re all after.

END OF PART 9/

To be continued in Part 10…