TrumpNation’s Newsletter

TrumpNation’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn Dennis's avatar
Carolyn Dennis
15h

I see those three Ppl as a big issue sittin on the outside lookin in that is

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 TrumpNation · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture