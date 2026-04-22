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Belgiumgrp
Apr 22

Watch TousiTVs "Britains Multiculturalism Myth" and it explains clearly and concisely what's happening in the west. If Islamic takeovers happen in western cultures/countries and nationalism is absolve, e.g., in the U.S....we have just handed any just handed over our country, our culture, our history, our armies, our nuclear power over to the very ones we've been fighting hard not to have it. We are giving every Islamic Regime, Hamas, ISIS, Houthis, Muslim Brotherhood entity and the WEF/NWO/Globalist the control of the Western world. The banks, the $$$$$, the power. We've know this....been censured our of speaking up and fighting back. They employ the indoctrinated low IQ to push that very agenda...and here we are. It is not just a National Security issue...it is a global security issue. Be lazy and don't watch it. Be lazy and don't think and research for yourself... OR fight back and regain a common sense more peaceful world. Take heed. We only have 1 chance at good vs evil. Period!

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dan P.'s avatar
dan P.
Apr 22

The blacks are the biggest racist in America from their miss black America to their racist naacp and blm and all the other black crap!! whites are the victims of racism from all races!!!!!

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