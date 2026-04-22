We’ll begin where we left off in…

VINCE: 2.26.48

The Democratic Party is a death cult. They know what they’re doing.

You take away the rights of people to keep and bear arms in a war zone! Knowing that the police in Detroit are two hours away! And the criminals know that!

You have people riding down the dangerous highways, you tell them that they can’t be armed and everybody — every crook on that highway knows that — so they see you’re car broke down and they know you don’t have a gun. And they can rob you. Carjackers are in D.C. — why — because they know you can’t carry a gun in your car.

You think criminals are stupid!? Why do you think they carjack people in D.C. like that? You can’t carry a gun in your car in D.C. (*Obvious note: Criminals don’t follow the laws. lolol)

TUCKER: 2.27.23

Because they’re defenseless.

VINCE: 2.27.24

Yes. And who makes that happen!? They know this! What did Machiavelli say, he said, that ‘there is no relationship between an armed and a disarmed man’.

Armed man has all the power. All of it. And when you disarm a person, he’s no longer free. They know this. This is why when the British came here — and I was in Boston, I was at Lexington Green where they confronted them — and they said, ‘Give up your arms’ and they said, ‘Come take them’. They came to disarm them. Because they knew that they could not subdue an armed population. They know once they get our guns, we have to capitulate to what they say.

And wherever you find a large group of black people, what do they do? — take the guns away.

Now, when did this start? Right at the end of the Civil War. When they wanted to make sure that freedmen could be subdued and controlled. So they put out Black Holes so the black men could not have guns.

And so guess who decided to go out there and start preaching this foolishness — black preacher, black politician, black civil rights leader.

Remember the two young black men in Nashville who got kicked out of the House because they were protesting — and they went — one in Memphis, one in Nashville — and they got reelected — well, what were they protesting? Gun legislation. To allow people to be able to more freely have their guns.

They were protesting that. They didn’t want guns in the black community with all the crime. So, you had people out there screaming, ‘Yeah, the police are racist, the police are racists, the police are racist!’ And they’re hunting black men. What is your remedy? Well, let’s turn our guns over to them. I said, ‘Why don’t you just be expeditious and blow your own damn brains out? Just shoot yourself’.

I’m going to give the police running after me, chasing me to kill me and I’m going to say, ‘Oh, oh wait a minute, Officer, here, take my gun’ — WHAT!?

TUCKER: 2.29.14

So the cops are racist and they should be the only people allowed to have firearms, right.

VINCE: 2.29.19

Whereas, logically, if the cops are racist and they have firearms, you should have ten guns on you. Because I know there’s a racist cop out there trying to kill me.

It’s illogical, it’s stupid, it’s insane.

Government is like children, they’ll take as much power as you let them have. And you have to tell government ‘No further’ because we know you’re going to start intruding on our rights, and we’re not going to allow that.

How do we get you off of us? We will kill you. Do you understand that!? ‘Okay, no further’. ‘Alright, then’.

What did Jefferson [say] — he said, ‘The tree of liberty must be fertilized — what — with the blood of tyrants and patriots’. It’s their natural manure.

You’ve got to be willing — and this is where, you know, we’ve had this big problem in the black community — we’ve never been willing, never been willing to kill for our freedom. We’ve been willing to die. Let me make something absolutely, positively clear — I have no interest in dying for my freedom. I have every interest in killing any joker that tries to come and take it. NO interest in dying. NONE!

I love New Hampshire. I was up there a couple of weeks ago and I said, ‘I love you guys’ motto, ‘Live Free or Die’ — I’d like to change one word in there, that’s, ‘Live Free or Kill’.

No interest in dying for my freedom. And we always had our interest in dying for our freedom. I said, ‘Well, you can count me out on that one, player’. Mr. Ellis ain’t dying for nobody’s freedom.

And we talk about that, ‘Well, I’ll just get on the front lawn and I’ll die’ — hell, not me! Where’s that gun at, man! We’ll go out there and fight somebody.

It was funny — Liston said something so funny — Sonny Liston, he was Champion of the World before he fought Ali, right —

TUCKER: 2.31.04

Here in Maine.

VINCE: 2.31.05

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.

So they wanted Sonny to get involved in the Civil Rights Movement. So, Sonny saw them down there getting jumped on by police and getting beaten, and dogs and stuff jumped on them. So he said, ‘I ain’t gonna get involved if all they’re going to do is take punches’. (They both laugh out loud.)

Sonny said, ‘I have no interest in going down there catching punches, okay? Now, if you want to go down there and fight, I’m your man. But you think I’m going to go down there and let somebody beat the hell out of me.’

TUCKER: 2.31.36

So, he was more on the Malcolm X side.

VINCE: 2.31.38

Yeah, man. Well, you know, Sonny was knocking out white men. He didn’t see himself as inferior to nobody. Sonny was rich. Sonny had money. Sonny said, ‘I’d advise you to do what I did — stand up for your freedom. Man, I’m not God. I can’t go down there and make you a free man.’

Look, Tucker, okay — Civil War starts, right? White men from up North and black men come down and fight to free the slaves, okay? War is over with.

So, Freedmen’s Bureau is down there, Ku Klux Klan is down there — we send federal troops down South — the Union Army does — stay there for years, 12 years Reconstruction, okay — trying to protect black men.

Now, think about this — 12 years. Then in the election of 1876 — (*VERY interesting election - read up on it here >) Rutherford B. Hayes against Tilden — the whole South goes Democrat.

Now, Rutherford B. Hayes is the Governor of Ohio. Dude got shot five times as a General in the Civil War, trying to free black folks. And when these jokers get a chance to vote for him, they vote for a Democrat.

So they sit there and they find out that there were all kind of shenanigans behind the vote and and everything, you know, South Carolina had 101% of it’s registered voters vote. (*Sound familiar? Nothing new under the sun.)

TUCKER: 2.32.44

Which is a lot.

VINCE: 2.32.45

Yeah, you know.

And so, of course, they say, ‘No, no, no, no, no, this was cheated, we’re going to pull back the Electoral College votes and give them to Hayes.

Anyway, South Carolina said, ‘We’re going to start the Civil War again if you do that’. So, they sat down and said, ‘You know what — we fought the Civil War for five years — probably in today’s money, trillions of dollars — 600,000 of our troops have been maimed or killed freeing these slaves, these black folks out of here. And they have reelected the Democratic Party who had them enslaved. If you want to be with your master, be with him. Peace out.’ And they pulled the troops out.

And then they say, what — we know the old refrain — white intimidation. Came in and subdued the black population and beat them down for years. The racism wouldn’t let them vote.

There were three times more black men than white men in South Carolina. There were two times more in Mississippi. It was half and half in Louisiana, in Alabama, in Georgia and in Virginia.

At the beginning of the Civil War, there were 4.5 million whites. There were 4 million blacks. We had about 400,000 white men that died in the Civil War. So by the time the war was over with, the best and the strongest of the South’s men were dead. Or, you know, arm cut off, leg cut off. And the black slave population stayed the same. And black men wouldn’t fight. Most wouldn’t fight. They wouldn’t defend their families. They wouldn’t defend their property. They were subjugated. And this is why I always tell people — they can get mad at me, I don’t care — slavery, just like freedom, is a choice.

Frederick Douglass was a slave. He was sent to a slave breaker because he was ornery. He wouldn’t do what he was told to do. He was 16 years old. The slave breaker’s name was Covey. Frederick writes about him whooping Frederick and beating him, and Covey hit Frederick one too many times and Frederick beat the hell out of Covey.

TUCKER: 2.34.58

Good for him.

VINCE: 2.35.00

And Covey respected him. And Frederick Douglass said he found out, he said, he said, ‘Power gives them nothing without demand’.

He said, ‘A weak man can never have power’. He said, ‘He will be pitied for a time. But until the power rises up in him, he will never be respected’. And that’s when Frederick Douglass became Frederick Douglass. He left, got his freedom, and became who he was.

Harriot Tubman, remember, the same thing — 100,000 black people escaped during slavery, another hundred thousand escaped during the Underground Railroad.

If it was impossible and wasn’t a choice, how did they do it? How did they choose?

Harriot Tubman would go and get black people and say, ‘C’mon, let’s go to freedom’ and they say, ‘No’. You chose.

Then they want to talk about some reparations. Ain’t that some nerve. The very Union Army that had 600,000 soldiers almost died to free you, you’re going out and sue them for having you enslaved.

If you want your reparations, go to Antietam. Go to Sharpsburg. Go to Vicksburg. Go to Gettysburg. These white boys died, and these black soldiers died. The Massachusetts 54th. The Homestead Act comes out in 1866 giving any able bodied man — black men, too — the right to take 150 acres of land out West if you’re willing to till it. Less than 5,000 black men joined up for it and stayed on the plantation.

And you’re going to tell me slavery’s not a choice!

George Washington said — American Revolution — ‘If you fight, you’re free’. The British said the same thing. Some came and fought, others chose to stay on the plantation.

Choice.

War of 1812. Same thing. Some fought, some stayed.

Choice.

Mexican War. Same thing. Some fought, some stayed.

Choice.

Civil War. Emancipation Proclamation. Come fight. Less than 1% joined the Union Army down South.

Choice.

And then you’ve got the nerve to ask for some reparations!? When you turned them down after they offered free land!? Because a bunch of Democrats come up here lying to you!?

Let me tell you something straight. Everybody listen to me. You ain’t gonna get that money. You can kiss it goodbye.

Some studies talking about it’s going to be $27Trillion dollars for America to pay reparations.

Well, Tucker, there’s a problem with that. I think that the GDP of America is only like maybe $23Trillion dollars. They want all of everything America made last year. You’re not going to get it.

And here’s the greatest reason that you’re not going to get it — Barack Obama became President — he won in 2007, became President in 2008. You remember this well because he had a filibuster-proof majority in the House and in the Senate.

Remember, he had 58 Democrats and two independents caucusing with him. That was filibuster proof. Their cloture was done. And that’s how they got Obamacare passed, right? Nancy Pelosi got it through the House and then they had the 60 votes in the Senate — and you know how hard it is to get 60 votes for one party in the Senate. I can’t remember the last time that ever happened. Barack had it.

How many times did reparations come up?

TUCKER: 2.38.15

Ah, approximately zero. In that range. (*They both laugh.)

VINCE: 2.38.17

Yes. Never came up. Never came — could have passed it easy, couldn’t he. Never came up. You will never get it. It’s Lucy moving the football, Charlie Brown. It’s the carrot in front of the old mule making him walk.

You will never, ever get it. And when I hear these people lying to these people who are not very well educated telling them about this — what did the old crow in “Animal Farm” — flew around telling people about all the things they were going to get — what did he call it, honey and all this kind of stuff (*Sugarcandy Mountain), you know. And the people were working, believing it.

This is a communist — it’s part of what they do, it’s how they work. They give you these false idols to pray to. They have the statues of Lenin and Stalin all over the Soviet Union like they do King, here in America, right in the black community. Streets and stuff named after him (*ALWAYS in a ghetto), to make people believe that his ideology was so correct and the guy was an apostate. Everything he talked about failed.

END OF PART 12/

To be continued in Part 13…