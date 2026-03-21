Communism: You can vote your way in, but you’ll have to shoot your way out.

We’ll begin where we left off in Part 9…

TUCKER: 2.05.00

Does he — over the last two hours you’ve said a bunch of different times that we’ve bought the lie that voting brings us peace.

VINCE: 2.05.09

Yes. Oh, they think it’s a panacea.

It’s 7 or 8 things down. I mean — what’s more powerful to have, two rich guys in a town of a hundred thousand that can control elections, or have a hundred thousand people that are broke but are controlled by the two rich guys?

It’s money in power, Tucker, we know that. The people that — the lobbyists in D.C., the people that have the money — they control what we see on TV, the masses are controlled by these people.

And if voting was a panacea — and this is something that is pretty interesting, you’re going to love this stat — the 1965 Voting Rights Act that they love, the Martin Luther King, Jr.’s all hailed for, right, they love him — was, of course, passed in 1965, right?

The greatest percentage of black people who ever voted in a Presidential election was in 2008 for Barack (Hussein) Obama (of course…), the 2007 election.

Before then, do you know the second number? — 1964! Before the Voting Rights Act. That’s a fact.

Before Barack Obama’s election in 2007, in 1964, you had the highest percentage of black people [who] ever voted in the history of this nation — almost 70%.

And that was before the 1965 Voting Rights Act. It was a tail end of something. It caused nothing for the black community. But they gave all of this to the civil rights movement (🙄) because they needed King to be on top — they needed him to have a victory — and now, even now, they still lie about the impact that the Voting Rights Act has had on the United States of America.

More black people voted in 1964 than had ever voted before the Voting Rights Act was even passed. Now, isn’t that interesting…

TUCKER: 2.07.00

Well, it’s consistent and it’s not just black voters that they say that to, they…

VINCE: 2.07.02

They say it to America because that’s what the civil rights people heralded.

TUCKER: 2.07.06

But they offer up something that doesn’t actually help you — that it’s a purely symbolic victory. Here’s your win. Here’s your prize. What does that have to do with anything!?

VINCE: 2.07.15

Yes! Yes! Yes! It’s politics! Politics did this for you! We did it!

You know, people come up to me — ‘you always talking about the civil rights movement, Martin Luther King, Jr., you wouldn’t have nothin’ if it wasn’t for the civil rights movement’ — I said, ‘man you done lost your mind’.

Jesus Christ has ordained something for me. Do you think anybody can stop it!? Are you crazy!? You’re an idolator. You think that Jesus Chris has ordained something for me and some white racist can stop me!? You’ve lost your mind! That’s why you don’t have anything!

You sat here in my face and told me that I can be stopped by a racist and that I need government to give me what I have. I’m just about to pistol whip your ass right about now.

TUCKER: 2.08.01

(Tucker laughs out loud.)

VINCE: 2.08.03

Who you think you’re talking to!? You’re projecting, man! Maybe you’re a beggar. Not me. Never me. ‘You wouldn’t have nothing if it wasn’t for the civil rights movement’.

Aw, there were millionaires — Al Rawls in my hometown was a millionaire, a black millionaires before the civil rights movement.

Jackie Robinson had gotten into baseball — integrated — before the civil rights movement.

TUCKER: 2.08.22

Well, you grew up in a pretty poor place, but you had a black millionaire?

VINCE: 2.08.25

Oh, yeah. Al Rawls was great. His grandson, Bill Rawls, is the mayor of Brownsville right now. Al Ross gave my father a job. My father never worked for white America. He worked for yourself or he worked for a black man.

Yeah, we had many prominent black people where I lived. I saw many prominent black people. School teachers, business owners, people that owned clubs.

You know, it was just — you had poor whites, poor blacks, rich whites, rich blacks. It’s just what it was.

It wasn’t a situation where all black people are downtrodden and white folks be hanging them from trees. I’ve never seen anything like that.

TUCKER: 2.09.01

And this is in the delta.

VINCE: 2.09.03

Yeah, this is in the delta.

TUCKER: 2.09.04

This is the poorest part of the United States.

VINCE: 2.09.07

Yes. I had a football coach named Rufus Lassiter, great coach, football coach in Haywood County, Tennessee, the Tomcats at the time.

TUCKER: 2.09.12

Rufus Lassiter, well that’s the greatest name ever.

VINCE: 2.09.15

Oh, man, he was great. Hardcore. One of those…was just a great man. White man — my whole coaching staff was white. Never any semblance of racism, meanness toward the players.

TUCKER: 2.09.27

Was the team mostly black?

VINCE: 2.09.29

Mostly black. Yeah, mostly black. And, those coaches were awesome. Never at the school was there any semblance of racism from the teachers. None of that.

TUCKER: 2.09.38

Was there racial tension at your school?

VINCE: 2.09.40

No! We went to school with white children and they’re friends of mine even to this day. None! Never had a white/black fight, riot…

TUCKER: 2.09.48

Really!?

VINCE: 2.09.49

Never.

TUCKER: 2.09.50

What were the percentages, would you say?

VINCE: 2.09.51

I would say it was about 55/45.

TUCKER: 2.09.53

Seriously. And you never had…

VINCE: 2.09.56

Maybe 60/40 black.

TUCKER: 2.09.57

And you never had racial tension?

VINCE: 2.09.59

Never. Not one time.

TUCKER: 2.10.00

So is you’re 25 right now in 2024, you can’t even imagine the world you’re describing.

VINCE: 2.10.07

Um-um. No.

TUCKER: 2.10.08

There’s no one under 50 has even come into contact with a world like the one you’re describing.

VINCE: 2.10.16

History’s going to tell them we were fighting, we were hating one another, there was racial strife, white people were treating us like we were dogs, we couldn’t do anything, the government had to come in and save us — all of that. And all of that is a lie. All of it is a lie.

We saw people live and die based on their merit.

Some people did very, very well, some people did not. And race really didn’t have anything to do with it at all.

TUCKER: 2.10.40

And this — you’re talking about your like, that you lived, you say this with your own eyes.

VINCE: 2.10.44

Yes. And right now, it’s the same thing now. You know about my family intimately and you see how successful we’ve been. And as I tell people all the time…

TUCKER: 2.10.53

I’m not going to let the secret out, but yes, I do. I am familiar with your family.

VINCE: 2.10.56

Exactly.

TUCKER: 2.10.57

That is true. You’re not exaggerating.

VINCE: 2.10.09

And, as I tell people all the time, you don’t get much blacker than me, okay? (they both laugh out loud) It ain’t like you can walk past and mistake this as if a white man, right? (both laughing)

And so it’s obvious that I’m black. So! They don’t care! I’m black and what!? What are you going to judge!? I ain’t gonna walk around some racist and say, ‘please, boss, don’t judge be by the color of my skin’. (laughing)

No, if you don’t like me, that’s your problem. You put your hands on me, you’re going to have another problem.

I’m going to love you. I’ve been ordered by Christ to do so. I’m going to love you, I’m going to treat you right, I’m not going to cheat you, I’m not going to lie on you, I’m not going to do anything.

But, it ends with blatant disrespect or with you trying to harm me. And, most men understand that. And because of that, it never happens. Never.

I travel all over the country. I meet nothing but nice people. I can’t remember the last time I had a bad person. I’m literally sitting here trying to think — I cannot think of it — the last time I met a person that was just mean to me. I can’t come up with it. I really cannot.

TUCKER: 2.12.10

That’s not the America that Joe Biden describes.

VINCE: 2.12.12

Yeah, and it’s not that…I don’t know where …well, Democrats, you know, so they’re probably that way.

But, the rank and file American that I run into everyday — and again, like you, I travel a lot, and I run into people … and I know people really know you, they see you, Tucker Carlson, right, and I bet they’re nice. They say, ‘hey Tucker, hey man…’

TUCKER: 2.12.32

They are nice, actually, yeah.

VINCE: 2.12.34

And so they want us to hate one another. They want us to look at one another and you know, like Iago and Othello, whispering in your ear, you know, whispering in your ear, ‘he’s your enemy — you watch him — he’s your enemy, you watch him, you watch him’. Dude ain’t done nothing to you. But, you know, they whisper in your ear, ‘he’s out to get you, man, you need to watch him, now’. And when that’s planted, paranoia sets in (*and hatred and distrust).

And you have black people that are isolated in ghettos, right? Isolated! That never come out. And they’ve been fed this lie. By the black preacher, the black politician, the black civil rights organizer. (*Let us not forget the black rap artists and entertainment figures like Oprah.)

I can’t stand the sight of her. Bad as he is, she’s got him in a choke-hold.

A ho and her pimp.

And they won’t let — if you want to talk about segregation — pffttt, you try to integrate one of those majority black districts and try to bring a patch of white people in there and see how they’re gonna fight you.

I mean if you wanna bring black people … if you wanna make them mad, bring in a Trader Joe’s, right? Or Whole Foods. ‘You’re gonna bring white people in here — uh ah — get them things out of here!’ Oh, man, they’ll try to burn it down.

They don’t want white people in those areas because you’re bringing alien ideas to the locals. No, they want to keep white America out of those black areas. The call it gentrification. (*Which really means turning trashy neighborhoods into clean, crime free, decent, livable neighborhoods. Can’t have that, how else are we going to keep the black man down!) It’s just a fancy word saying ‘keep white folks out’

TUCKER: 2.13.52

And why do they want that?

VINCE: 2.13.53

Because they want control. Ralph Abernathy wrote in his book, “And the Walls Came Tumbling Down” in the 1980 election, he went to them and said, ‘Look, guys, welfare is destroying the black family. We’ve got three generations of black people on welfare, we need to start doing something to get them off.’ And he wrote this in his book. I never will forget it. He said something curious happened. ‘It pleased them to see three generations of black families on welfare because it gave them control.’ And that’s when he endorsed Ronald Reagan for President.

TUCKER: 2.14.25

Ralph Abernathy endorsed Reagan?

VINCE: 2.14.26

In 1980. Um-hm.

TUCKER: 2.14.28

How did I not know that?

VINCE: 2.14.29

Yeah. And that’s why he did it. Because he said that the Black Caucus was trapping black people into this welfare trap.

And, you remember when they did the Welfare Bill with Bill Clinton, how the Black Caucus fought against it and they never voted for it. Ever.

They want to keep these people exactly where they are. That’s where their power comes from. It has always been one of these attributes of black leadership that’s very different than any other leadership in America.

Jewish leadership, Asian leadership, and the people in the Indian community, look out for the benefit of their people, they’re trustees.

Black leadership has always been a sellout leadership that came from the plantation system and the house negro system.

So when black people in the South finally got the right to do anything, they would go with the old slave masters and the slave masters had their outside children, their mulatto children, and they would put them in the power of the black community, and they would give them the money to set up shop, to have money to run for office. And it was aaalways this interconnection between them — them — and the class of black people and the lower class black people that were under their control. And it’s that way still today.

The preacher, the civic organizers and the politicians. They’re all part of this little iron triangle where the rich, white liberals of the Democratic Party give them money and they control the black community.

And the Democratic Party is an apostate, evil organization. It is the evilest organization in the history of the world. Nothing ever comes close. (*Because they are Communists, not ‘Democrats’.)

The Nazis were here for about maybe 20 years. The Democrats have been here for 220. And they were the party of slavery from 1800-1860, the party of the Confederacy in 1860 to 1865. The party of Jim Crow from 1865 to 1965.

Wholesale murder, rape, torture, castration — they did it. All for power.

The civil rights movement was necessitated behind the atrocities of the Democratic Party down South. And none of them voted for any of the civil rights legislation, maybe like one or two of them.

And do you think that after it passed that they changed on a dime!? Every Senator that voted — every Democrat Senator down South that voted against the civil rights legislations of the 60s remained in office. They never got beat. Whether it was Lester Maddox, whether it was Eastland, whether it was Stennis, ALL of them kept their power, and a lot of them started keeping their power with the black vote. Because through Stockholm Syndrome, black people were voting for the Democratic Party because they had taken on the characteristics of their masters. And they want to please him.

TUCKER: 2.17.04

Wait, so guys who signed the Southern Manifesto, for example, opposed to civil rights legislation — they got re-elected with majority black support?

VINCE: 2.17.10

None of them lost their seats. Black people got the right to vote, started voting en-mass down South.

Fritz Hollings left office. Oh man, God, Fritz left probably in the 2000s.

TUCKER: 2.17.23

Well, I knew him, so it wasn’t that long ago, yeah.

VINCE: 2.17.25

And Fritz voted against it. Fritz voted against it, Stennis, Eastman, all of those old Dixiecrats down there voted against it and none of them lost their offices behind it. When black people got the right to vote, they voted for him.

Matter of fact, George Wallace, the worst of all of them, started winning with the black vote before he died. Black people voted for George Wallace. Hell, Jesse Jackson came and campaigned for him.

TUCKER: 2.17.50

You’re blowing my mind.

VINCE: 2.17.51

Yeah, that’s how corrupted this is. This is how intertwined it is. They’ve always been part of the same group (*communists) and it’s designed for one thing — and this is why I always tell conservatives — the axis that this thing revolves on is the black community.

This is why, now Tucker, from what you’ve been doing, about 30% of the black vote has left the Democratic Party over the last year. It started with our George Floyd interview and then black people started paying attention, and now it’s just — it’s leaving.

And Joe Biden’s in a panic. The Democrats are in a panic. This is catastrophic for them. NO Republican has gotten over 20% of the black vote. Nobody’s got over 15%.

If Trump gets 20% of the black vote, the Democratic Party’s done forever.

TUCKER: 2.18.44

Do you think he has a chance?

VINCE: 2.18.45

Ooohhh, I think he’s got a chance to get more.

My next podcast coming out this Tuesday is going to be, “Donald Trump the True First Black President”.

Because the Democrats have finally done to Donald Trump what they have been doing to black men for 200 years.

END OF PART 10/

To be continued in Part 11…