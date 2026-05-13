THE TRUTH ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE - A COMPILATION OF ALL 13 PARTS
Black History Encapsulated
Here are all 13 Parts of this series compiled into one easy format for quick reference and sharing.
Let’s goooooo….
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A New Perspective 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Extortion and Coercion
A Poor But Virtuous and Dignified Society
Fatherless Homes: Married to the Government Is the Beginning of the Welfare State and the Downfall of a Once Proud People
The Ellison Family Gospel Music Band
Democrats Make Absolutely Sure Black People Stay in Absolute Poverty So Democrats Can Stay In Absolute Power
“It’s not the legacy of slavery that destroys the black family. It’s the legacy of the welfare state.” ~ Thomas Sowell
“Knowledge makes a man unfit to be a slave.” ~ Frederick Douglas
No Justice, No Peace
Land of the Dixiecrat
Lawfare As A Weapon
Come And Take Them
“The Demand For Racism Is Exceeding The Supply.” ~ Larry Elder
And that concludes our series. I hope it was as enlightening and enjoyable for you as it was for me. Thank you for listening. Until next time…
Epilogue: For a more in-depth study of how we, as a Country, got where we are, click here to see my article entitled, “The Birth Of Cultural Marxism: How The Frankfurt School Changed America”
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