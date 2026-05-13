Here are all 13 Parts of this series compiled into one easy format for quick reference and sharing.

Let’s goooooo….

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A New Perspective 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Extortion and Coercion

A Poor But Virtuous and Dignified Society

Fatherless Homes: Married to the Government Is the Beginning of the Welfare State and the Downfall of a Once Proud People

The Ellison Family Gospel Music Band

Democrats Make Absolutely Sure Black People Stay in Absolute Poverty So Democrats Can Stay In Absolute Power

“It’s not the legacy of slavery that destroys the black family. It’s the legacy of the welfare state.” ~ Thomas Sowell

“Knowledge makes a man unfit to be a slave.” ~ Frederick Douglas

No Justice, No Peace

Land of the Dixiecrat

Lawfare As A Weapon

Come And Take Them

“The Demand For Racism Is Exceeding The Supply.” ~ Larry Elder

And that concludes our series. I hope it was as enlightening and enjoyable for you as it was for me. Thank you for listening. Until next time…

Epilogue: For a more in-depth study of how we, as a Country, got where we are, click here to see my article entitled, “The Birth Of Cultural Marxism: How The Frankfurt School Changed America”