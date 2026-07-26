TrumpNation’s Newsletter

TrumpNation’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PrepperGirl's avatar
PrepperGirl
7d

It’s a never ending battle, one I can never win

Reply
Share
Dawn Morgan's avatar
Dawn Morgan
7d

This hits home in ways I can't even explain. Forced to "dress up" when going out, only to return home, beaten & r@ped because...how dare I look so good that other men looked at me? Got to where whenever we went out, my head was down, looking at the ground/floor, because I knew if a man looked at me I'd get that treatment again because - he looked at me, so obviously I knew him & was probably sleeping with him. Took it for 7 years. I'd made that promise before God to "love, honor, cherish.....blah blah blah." 2nd husband never hit me - his thing was more mental/emotional, putting me down to his friends, talking to me like I was a bad dog that tore up the couch or pooped on the carpet... Eventual medical issues causes weight gain & I was no longer the "trophy wife" he wanted. Needless to say, I don't believe in "3rd time's a charm," & been alone since the end of 1999.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 TrumpNation · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture