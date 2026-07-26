This short little video is chock full of golden nuggets. So much so, I thought it useful to transcribe so some of these thoughts could be better absorbed, so you can chew on each of these nuggets for awhile. (*A few of my own thoughts are interspersed throughout.)

Lets go…

There’s one truth a narcissist hides from his wife until the day he dies. It isn’t the lying, it’s not the coldness, it isn’t even the other woman. It’s that

he needs you far more than you have ever needed him, and deep down he knows it.

So, today I’m going to do something totally different. I’m going to put you inside both of their heads. The same ordinary moments most couples have, but you’ll hear her real thoughts, the honest, grounded ones, and then his — the ones running underneath, the ones he would never say out loud, not to her, not to anyone. This is the inside look you’ve never, ever been given. Okay? So, let’s go.

Scene 1:

Morning. And she’s making the coffee. So, what she’s thinking — ‘Two sugars, a splash of milk, the way he likes it. I don’t even think about it anymore. My hands just know. He didn’t say thank you, but he’s not a morning person. It’s fine. It’s a small thing. I do a lot of small things.’

Now, let me give you what his thoughts are — ‘Oh, coffee’s here. Good.’

That’s it. That’s the whole thought. That’s his whole thought pattern in the small things you do like that. There’s nothing else. And

that emptiness, that nothing

is the most important thing that I’m going to be showing you today.

She made him a coffee. To her it’s love in a mug, handing over every single morning for years. To him, it simply appeared, like warmth from a tap. And why would you go and thank a tap? You just wouldn’t. It isn’t that he’s ungrateful for what she’s doing. It’s far, far worse. (*He’s indifferent.) He genuinely can’t see that anyone is doing anything for him at all. Her effort has become invisible to him automatically, like the lights coming on when you just flick the switch. So, hold on to that, the small things. Because the day those lights go off, he’s going to be the most surprised man alive.

Scene 2:

Now, the next one’s — they might shock you a little bit. So, I’ll give you another scenario.

She’s getting ready to go out, andfdh these are probably something like her thoughts — ‘I like this top, actually. Yeah, I feel good tonight. It’s been awhile since I felt good. I just want to enjoy myself, have a laugh, feel a bit like the the old me for once.’

His thought watching her from across the room, ‘Hm, she looks confident tonight. Too confident. I don’t like that. Confident women remember they have choices, remember there’s a world out there. I won’t say anything obvious. I’ll just go a bit quiet, a bit flat, enough that she starts wondering if she’s done something. Let her spend the night managing my mood instead of enjoying her own.’

And there it is. The first hidden mechanism. He isn’t reacting to how she looks. He isn’t reacting to how she feels. Confidence in her is a threat to him. Because a woman who feels good stands at full height and he cannot have her standing taller than him.

We’ll come back to why that terrifies him a little bit later on.

Scene 3:

Now, they’re out. It’s a nice restaurant. They’re having a nice date night. And the waitress comes along. The waitress is young, early 20s, warm and good at her job.

Her thoughts will be this — ‘She’s lovely, so friendly. God, was I ever that young? Good for her. I’ll leave a nice tip.’ And that’s probably it. And that’s a normal reality. That’s a normal mind. It sees a kind, young person and it feels warmth.

Now, let me go into a little bit more of a darker mind, his mind. And, I’m going to be blunt, because you’ve always sensed this and been told you were probably imagining it.

‘Hm, she’s young, half my age. And that’s exactly the pull. Not because anything would happen, it won’t, but because if something like that smiles at me, then I’ve still got it. I’m still in the game. I’m not invisible yet. I’m not even seeing her as a person. She’s a mirror, a little hint of proof that I’m still wanted. I’ll be gone from her mind before the dessert and I genuinely won’t really care.’

Sit with the difference for a second. Her mind looked at the girl and felt kindness. His mind looked at the same girl and felt hunger. Not for her, but for what she could reflect back about him. And he probably was attracted to her, I’m sorry to say that. That’s the gap that you felt for years and you couldn’t quite name it.

You were never on the same emotional planet. You were having a normal human experience. He was collecting evidence that he matters to himself.

Scene 4:

Let’s go to a dinner. But this time, it’s a dinner with friends.

So these would be her thoughts — ‘He’s so charming tonight. Everyone loves him. I’m sitting here smiling along. And there’s this ache because they see the man I fell for and I’m the only one at this table who knows what the drive home is going to feel like. (*Promptly ignored in silence, the air dripping with his own self satisfaction.) I feel so alone in a room full of people who think I’m lucky.’

Now his thoughts — ‘This. This is what I live for. A whole table confirming I’m exactly who I say I am. She knows the truth, but who would ever believe her over this?

I’ve spent years quietly making sure that if she ever spoke up, she comes across as bitter, and I’d come across as the devoted husband who’s baffled by her.

The audience is already mine.’

And here’s where almost everyone gets it backwards. People assume the public charm is the fake bit, and the private coldness is the real him leaking out. It’s the other way round. The charm is real. It’s just rented for the night and returned when you get home.

What she gets at home isn’t just the mask slipping off, but it’s the whole — it’s the bill arriving. He pours his best self into strangers who will never need him and saves his worst self for the one person who actually stayed.

Scene 5:

Now, let’s move to a quiet scene. And possibly, in my opinion, the most important one.

Something good — Something good has happened to her. I don’t know, like a promotion maybe, let’s say, or just a friend reminding her of how funny and bright she is.

So, her thoughts might be — ‘I feel proud of myself. That hasn’t happened in a long time. I can’t wait to tell him. He’s going to be happy for me.’ (*Don’t hold your breath.)

His thoughts, the second she lights up — ‘No. Not this. When she shines, people look at her. When people look at her, she might catch sight of how much more she is than the small life I’ve kept her in. She might realize she doesn’t actually need me. And if she stops needing me, then, what am I?’

There it is. The secret cracked open.

He doesn’t dim her lights because he hates her. He dims it because her light is the one thing he cannot survive her seeing herself by.

He needs her slightly smaller than she really is. And he doesn’t just need it here and then. He needs it permanently. Because the day she stands at full height, she’ll be looking down at him and they’ll both finally see the truth of this thing.

Scene 6:

Let’s go to the worst night. Okay? The night of the circling arguments, the arguments that you have.

So, her thoughts — ‘How did this become my fault again!?! I came in upset about something he did and somehow I’m the one apologizing!?! I’m so tired, I genuinely can’t tell anymore if I’m the problem. Maybe I am. Maybe it’s me.’

His thoughts — ‘Good. She’s back to doubting herself. (*I’ve successfully eroded her self confidence.) That’s where I need her. I can’t have her feeling certain because certain (*confident) women leave. I don’t even remember what this argument was about. It doesn’t matter. The point was never to be right. The point was to move the blame back onto her before she got too close to seeing me clearly.’

And this is the cruelest one. So I want you to really, really hear it.

That feeling — ‘maybe it is me’ — is not a flaw in your judgement. It was installed deliberately. He deliberately installed it brick by brick.

A confident woman is a flight risk. So he slowly, quietly taught you to distrust the one instrument that would get you out, and that is your own mind.

Now the moment he fears more than anything on earth is this: The day that she says — and truly means it — that she is done. And I mean it when she says it it’s calm. It’s not a threat. It is just an absolute fact. (*In fact, this ain’t the airport, there’s absolutely NO need to announce your departure from the madness at all. Just. Do. It.)

Her thoughts will be this — ‘I’m not even angry anymore. That’s how I know. I’m just empty. I’ve got nothing left to give. I think it’s over. I think it’s been over for a long time.’

And his, for half a second, before the contempt arrives — ‘No. Not yet. I haven’t lined up the next one. I haven’t built the story where this is her fault. I’m not ready to be alone with myself. I’ve never been able to stand my own company. If she goes, who tells me I matter? Who absorbs the bad days? Who’s been holding this entire house up while I stand here taking all the credit for building it. She thinks I run this home. (*No — she doesn’t.) I don’t run anything.

I’ve been standing on her shoulders this whole marriage telling everyone how tall I am.’

And that thought — he’d die before admitting it’s the truth he’s hiding this whole time.

Here’s the picture I want to leave you with — In every single house there’s one wall that you simply can’t remove. Take it out and the whole structure will come down.

He let you believe you were a decoration on that wall. You were just simply a pretty picture, lucky to be hanging there at all.

However, what he didn’t realize is you were never just a decoration. In the whole situation of his life, you were the wall. He’s the one who cannot stand without you.

The home, the image, the entire story of who he is — all of it has been resting on you holding steady this whole time.

The confidence, the status that everyone adores me, the lease on his whole personality was always in your name. He just made very sure you never, ever read the deeds.

Let me slip out now and talk to you directly, because I know some of that probably landed and it could be kind of tender. If you found yourself nodding before you’d even decided to, that isn’t bitterness, that’s simply your instinct. That exact instinct he spent years and years teaching you to ignore.

So all the things that you maybe thought you were, you weren’t insecure. You were never dramatic.

You were never too much.

You were a clear-eyed witness to something real, being quietly told every day that you couldn’t see it.

So, here’s what I want you to carry out of here — Whatever tomorrow might look like for you, the fear you carried, that you couldn’t cope with him, was never yours. It was his to carry. He just moved it into your body so he’d never have to feel the weight of it himself.

So, in this moment, or a moment at some point for you, I want you to give it back. You are not the one barely holding on. You are the things that are holding everything up. And a wall that has carried an entire house for 20 years, maybe, does not need anyone’s permission to finally stand up straight.

So tell me honestly — because thousands of people are sitting in the exact same place. Read in the comments tonight, what’s the one moment you knew something was real and let him convince you that it wasn’t. Tell me below. Someone needs to read that. And they’re not the only one.

(*You’re not in a relationship with a real person. You’re in a relationship with his false image of himself, which he will protect and defend at. all. costs.)

THE END./