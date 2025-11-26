It is my sincere hope and desire that you will read through this more than once, click on and read all the links, and develop a new and truer picture of our current state of affairs and just how we got here. Let’s begin…

Where it all began…

Here are just some of their burgeoning ideas…

The Original ZeroHedge Article: “The Birth Of Cultural Marxism: How The ‘Frankfurt School’ Changed America” was published by ZeroHedge on August 12, 2016. It’s a repost of an earlier piece originally from Return of Kings (now defunct), but ZeroHedge’s version is the one that gained widespread traction and is often cited in discussions on cultural and ideological history.

The Birth Of Cultural Marxism: How The “Frankfurt School” Changed America

By Brandon Smith

Below is the full, original text from the ZeroHedge publication for your reference. The Frankfurt School’s influence was and is a deliberate subversion of Western culture.

A group of German intellectuals, mostly Jewish, who were influenced by Marxist ideology, fled Nazi Germany in the 1930s and came to America. Once here, they infiltrated academia and the media, and slowly but surely began to corrupt American culture from the inside out.

They did this by promoting ideas that undermined traditional values, such as family, religion, and patriotism, and by encouraging moral relativism, multiculturalism, and political correctness.

The Frankfurt School was a group of scholars associated with the Institute for Social Research at the University of Frankfurt. The Institute was founded in 1923 by Felix Weil, a wealthy Marxist whose father was a grain trader. (*Take note that the subversives are *always* wealthy. Nothing has changed as of today.) The Institute’s goal was to develop a critical theory (the root of critical race theory) of society that would expose the contradictions of capitalism (???) and lead to its overthrow.

The key figures in the Frankfurt School were Max Horkheimer, Theodor Adorno, Herbert Marcuse, Erich Fromm, and Walter Benjamin, among others. In the 1930s, as the Nazis came to power, the Institute’s members, most of whom were Jewish and/or Marxist, fled to Geneva and then to Columbia University in New York. There, they continued their work, which became known as “critical theory.”

Critical theory is a way of analyzing society that focuses on power relations and how they oppress certain groups. It assumes (what’s the basis for any such assumption!?) that all knowledge is socially constructed and that there is no objective truth (*by that, they mean there is no absolute truth, therefore 2+2 *could* = 5…or 10, or whatever YOU say it equals). It also assumes (there’s that word again…but WHY!?!?!?!) that the dominant culture is oppressive and that the marginalized groups have a unique perspective that can liberate society. (Such assumptions and theories were completely fabricated straight out of thin air.)

Critical theory was applied to various fields, such as literature, art, music, and psychology. The Frankfurt School scholars argued that these cultural forms were not neutral, but were shaped by the interests of the ruling class (which of course, is THEM!). They also argued that the masses were passive consumers of culture who were manipulated by the culture industry.

The solution, according to the Frankfurt School, was to create a revolutionary culture that would awaken the masses and inspire them to resist capitalism. (But WHYYYYY!?!?! you may ask.)

The Frankfurt School’s ideas had a profound influence on the New Left of the 1960s and 1970s, which was a movement of students, intellectuals, and activists who challenged the status quo on various issues, such as the Vietnam War, civil rights, feminism, and environmentalism.

The New Left adopted the Frankfurt School’s critique of capitalism and its emphasis on culture as a site of struggle. It also adopted the Frankfurt School’s strategy of cultural revolution, which aimed to change the values and beliefs of the people rather than seize the state apparatus.

Capitalism: The greatest economic system ever invented. Where private ownership of production fosters free market competition. Where there are hundreds of different cars to chose from. Where there are thousands of different loaves of bread available. As opposed to Marxism/Communism where only the government owns the means of production and it decides if and when and which car or bread or apartment you may or may not have.

One of the most influential figures in the New Left was Herbert Marcuse, who became known as the “Father of the New Left.” Marcuse argued that the working class had been bought off by the welfare state and the consumer society, and that it was no longer a revolutionary force. Instead, he proposed a coalition of students, minorities, and intellectuals who would form a “great refusal” against the system. (What is so terribly wrong with the “system”!?!) He also advocated for the liberation of eros, or sexual desire, as a way of breaking free from the repressive order of society. (You mean he advocated for perversion! Just like the devil!) Marcuse’s slogan, “make love, not war,” became a rallying cry for the counterculture of the 1960s.

The New Left’s cultural revolution had a lasting impact on American society. It led to the rise of identity politics, which divides people into groups based on race, gender, sexuality, and other categories, and pits them against each other in a zero-sum game of oppression and privilege.

It also led to the dominance of political correctness, which stifles free speech and enforces conformity through social sanctions. It also led to the erosion of traditional institutions, such as the family, the church, and the nation, which are seen as sources of oppression and inequality.

The Frankfurt School’s legacy can be seen in every aspect of contemporary culture, from the curriculum of the universities to the content of the media to the policies of the government.

The Frankfurt School’s goal was to create a totalitarian society under the guise of liberation, and they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams.

The irony is that the very people who are most oppressed by the system are the ones who are most devoted to it, because they have been brainwashed by the cultural Marxism that the Frankfurt School unleashed.

The only way to resist cultural Marxism is to reject its premises and reclaim the values that it seeks to destroy. We must affirm the existence of objective truth, universal morality, and human nature. We must defend the family, the church, and the nation as the foundations of a free and prosperous society. We must expose the lies and the hypocrisy of the cultural Marxists and hold them accountable for their crimes against humanity. We must create a counterculture that celebrates beauty, excellence, and virtue, and that inspires people to love life and liberty. We must be the change that we wish to see in the world.

The birth of cultural Marxism was the death of Western civilization. The only question is whether we can resurrect it before it’s too late.

⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜ Begin Zerohedge Article ⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜

The Birth Of Cultural Marxism: How The “Frankfurt School” Changed America

by Tyler Durden

Aug 12, 2016 9:00 PM

Submitted by David Galland via GarretGalland.com,

The 1950s were a simple, romantic, and golden time in America.

California beaches, suburbia, and style. Atlas Shrugged was published, NASA was formed, and Elvis rocked the nation. Every year from 1950–1959 saw over 4 million babies born. The nation stood atop the world in every field.

It was an era of great economic prosperity in The Land of the Free.

So, what happened to the American traits of confidence, pride, and accountability?

The roots of Western cultural decay are very deep, having first sprouted a century ago. It began with a loose clan of ideologues inside Europe’s communist movement. Today, it is known as the Frankfurt School, and its ideals have perverted American society.

When Outcomes Fail, Just Change the Theory

Before WWI, Marxist theory held that if war broke out in Europe, the working classes would rise up against the bourgeoisie and create a communist revolution.

Well, as is the case with much of Marxist theory, things didn’t go too well. When war broke out in 1914, instead of starting a revolution, the proletariat put on their uniforms and went off to war.

After the war ended, Marxist theorists were left to ask, “What went wrong?”

Two very prominent Marxists thinkers of the day were Antonio Gramsci and Georg Lukács. Each man, on his own, concluded that the working class of Europe had been blinded by the success of Western democracy and capitalism. They reasoned that until both had been destroyed, a communist revolution was not possible.

Gramsci and Lukács were both active in the Communist party, but their lives took very different paths.

Gramsci was jailed by Mussolini in Italy where he died in 1937 due to poor health.

In 1918, Lukács became minister of culture in Bolshevik Hungary. During this time, Lukács realized that if the family unit and sexual morals were eroded, society could be broken down.

Lukács implemented a policy he titled “cultural terrorism,” which focused on these two objectives. A major part of the policy was to target children’s minds through lectures that encouraged them to deride and reject Christian ethics.

In these lectures, graphic sexual matter was presented to children, and they were taught about loose sexual conduct.

Here again, a Marxist theory had failed to take hold in the real world. The people were outraged at Lukács’ program, and he fled Hungary when Romania invaded in 1919.

The Birth of Cultural Marxism

All was quiet on the Marxist front until 1923 when the cultural terrorist turned up for a “Marxist study week” in Frankfurt, Germany. There, Lukács met a young, wealthy Marxist named Felix Weil.

In 1923, a “Marxist Study Week” was held in Frankfurt, Germany. The event was intended to build unity among the various theoretical positions that German-speaking Marxists had adopted in response to the situation in Germany, as well as in response to recent events in the Soviet Union. The “Marxist Study Week” led to the founding of the Institute for Social Research, a well-funded think tank at the University of Frankfurt. The name first proposed, “Institute for Marxism,” was scrapped in favor of the more innocuous title, but the name under which it is best known is “the Frankfurt School”.

Until Lukács showed up, classical Marxist theory was based solely on the economic changes needed to overthrow class conflict. Weil was enthused by Lukács’ cultural angle on Marxism.

Weil’s interest led him to fund a new Marxist think tank—the Institute for Social Research. It would later come to be known as simply The Frankfurt School.

In 1930, the school changed course under new director Max Horkheimer. The team began mixing the ideas of Sigmund Freud (pervert) with those of Marx, and cultural Marxism was born.

In classical Marxism, the workers of the world were oppressed by the ruling classes. The new theory was that everyone in society was psychologically oppressed by the institutions of Western culture. The school concluded that this new focus would need new vanguards to spur the change. The workers were not able to rise up on their own.

As fate would have it, the National Socialists came to power in Germany in 1933. It was a bad time and place to be a Jewish Marxist, as most of the school’s faculty was. So, the school moved to New York City, the bastion of Western culture at the time.

Coming to America

In 1934, the school was reborn at Columbia University. Its members began to exert their ideas on American culture.

It was at Columbia University that the school honed the tool it would use to destroy Western culture: the printed word.

The school published a lot of popular material. The first of these was Critical Theory.

Critical Theory is a play on semantics. The theory was simple: criticize every pillar of Western culture—family, democracy, common law, freedom of speech, and others. The hope was that these pillars would crumble under the pressure.

Next was a book Theodor Adorno co-authored, The Authoritarian Personality. It redefined traditional American views on gender roles and sexual mores as “prejudice.” Adorno compared them to the traditions that led to the rise of fascism in Europe.

Is it just a coincidence that the go-to slur for the politically correct today is “fascist”?

The school pushed its shift away from economics and toward Freud by publishing works on psychological repression.

Their works split society into two main groups: the oppressors and the victims. They argued that history and reality were shaped by those groups who controlled traditional institutions. At the time, that was code for males of European descent.

From there, they argued that the social roles of men and women were due to gender differences defined by the “oppressors.” In other words, gender did not exist in reality but was merely a “social construct.”

A Coalition of Victims

Adorno and Horkheimer returned to Germany when WWII ended. Herbert Marcuse, another member of the school, stayed in America. In 1955, he published Eros and Civilization. (The perverts that we are awash in today.)

In the book, Marcuse argued that Western culture was inherently repressive because it gave up happiness for social progress.

The book called for “polymorphous perversity,” (these people are perverts and that’s obvious everywhere) a concept crafted by Freud. It posed the idea of sexual pleasure outside the traditional norms. Eros and Civilization would become very influential in shaping the sexual revolution of the 1960s.

Marcuse would be the one to answer Horkheimer’s question from the 1930s: Who would replace the working class as the new vanguards of the Marxist revolution?

Marcuse believed that it would be a victim coalition of minorities—blacks, women, and homosexuals.

The social movements of the 1960s—black power, feminism, gay rights, sexual liberation—gave Marcuse a unique vehicle to release cultural Marxist ideas into the mainstream. Railing against all things “establishment,” The Frankfurt School’s ideals caught on like wildfire across American universities.

Marcuse then published Repressive Tolerance in 1965 as the various social movements in America were in full swing. In it, he argued that tolerance of all values and ideas meant the repression of “correct” ideas. (By whose standards, exactly!?!)

It was here that Marcuse coined the term “liberating tolerance.” (Which is just Newspeak for repressive tolerance, or more bluntly, NO tolerance for anything but your own views.)

It called for tolerance of any ideas coming from the left but intolerance of those from the right. One of the overarching themes of the Frankfurt School was total intolerance for any viewpoint but its own. That is also a basic trait of today’s political-correctness believers.

To quote Max Horkheimer, “Logic is not independent of content.”

Recalling the Words of Winston (Not That One)

The Frankfurt School’s work has had a deep impact on American culture. It has recast the homogeneous America of the 1950s into today’s divided, animosity-filled nation.

In turn, this has contributed to the undeniable breakdown of the family unit, as well as identity politics, radical feminism, and racial polarization in America.

It’s hard to decide if today’s culture is more like Orwell’s 1984 or Huxley’s Brave New World.

Never one to buck a populist trend, the political establishment in America has fully embraced the ideas of the Frankfurt School and has pushed them on American society through public mis-education.

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, the beacons of progressivism, are both disciples of Saul Alinsky, a devoted cultural Marxist.

And so we now live in a hyper-sensitive society in which social memes and feelings have overtaken biological and objective reality (we have forsaken absolute truth) as the main determinants of right and wrong.

Political correctness is a war on logic and reason.

To quote Winston, the protagonist in Orwell’s dystopia, “Freedom is the freedom to say that 2+2=4.”

Today, America is not free.”

⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜ End of Zerohedge Article ⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜

But one day we will be free once again!

“Cultural Marxism” is a shorthand handle, not a secret club with membership cards. The proof is in the pudding:

1920s Lukács: “We will corrupt the youth so thoroughly that the old culture dies in their souls.”

1950s Marcuse: “Liberating tolerance means intolerance toward the Right and toleration of any form of subversion from the Left.”

1960s–70s: Their students flood the humanities departments.

2025: A sitting U.S. Congresswoman says “some men can get pregnant,” the CDC puts out chest-feeding guides for “birthing persons,” and school libraries stock books explaining to eight-year-olds that they might be neither boys nor girls.

That’s a straight line of intellectual descent. No need for tinfoil; just read the texts, watch the institutions shift, and look at the current year. The outcome speaks louder than any manifesto ever could.

In their own words…

1. Georg Lukács, 1919 (on his own policies as Hungarian Minister of Culture):

“I saw the revolutionary destruction of society as the one and only solution… A worldwide overturning of values cannot take place without the annihilation of the old values and the creation of new ones by the revolutionaries.” (What on earth was wrong with the old values!?! You know, the God given values!?!)

2. Herbert Marcuse, Repressive Tolerance (1965):

“Liberating tolerance, then, would mean intolerance against movements from the Right and toleration of movements from the Left… certain things cannot be said, certain ideas cannot be expressed, certain policies cannot be proposed… without making tolerance an instrument for the continuation of servitude.” (Political correctness, cancel culture, speech police, etc.)

3. Max Horkheimer, 1936 interview (explaining the goal of Critical Theory):

“The revolution must be permanent… Traditional ideas about the family, religion, morality, etc., must be destroyed.” (BUT WHYYYYYYYYY!?!?!?!?!?!?!?! ONLY for the destruction of our Western way of life and their take-over, that’s why!)

No one can honestly claim “those guys were just harmless philosophers.”

Also a quote by Frederick Douglass: “A man’s rights rest in three boxes: the ballot box, the jury box and the cartridge box. Without these no class of people could live and flourish in this country.”

The birth of cultural Marxism was the death of Western civilization. The only question is whether we can resurrect it before it’s too late.

Epilogue for further education:

END./