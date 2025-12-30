Remember, Narcissus was not in love with himself. He was in love with his own FALSE IMAGE of himself.

Introduction to the series…

Thirty two years in, a journal begins for self survival. This is that journal, uncensored — along with some current commentary.

This image sums up my feelings in their entirety.

2013

Tuesday

October 8, 2013

Jeff writes (somewhere private, that I just happened to find, but I never mentioned it):

“My mother did this to me (made me the guy who cowers in the corner).

I forgot all about how angry she made me over & over.

She would talk & laugh about how I was afraid of girls & it would make me burn with anger - Since then I have not had any confidence to contend with any situation.”

Yeah, like zero…….

Hmmm……more honesty than usual…..but then, this is in a private writing, not being open with me or anyone else.

(I was struck by the ROOTS…👇)

(*Let me note here for the record, BOTH of Jeff’s parents were victims of HORRENDOUS parental abuse — mentally, emotionally and very much EXTREME physical abuse, mostly by their respective fathers. So much so, his father left home and school at age eight and wandered the hills of Virginia until someone took him in. His mother won’t even talk about her upbringing, so use your imagination…she was still being beaten by her father — with fists, like a man — even after she was a grown married woman. Her father and husband would get drunk together and laugh about it, so you can imagine the feelings towards men this set up in her. Then she transferred those feelings onto her own sons, and taught her only daughter to also hate men. How do you think that made the sons feel towards women...and the cycle continues...all unresolved issues. What you hate [refuse to forgive], you create.

She tried to bring me into her “fold” as well. At first I just thought, “Great! Welcoming me in just like family!” Little did I know the horror of what that actually meant. Draw you in with one hand, whop you in the head with the other. Not this gal. Tell you where to sit in church. When to get in the car. Mock and point and laugh at how you butter your bread. She once raised her hand to me as if to threaten to hit me over something I’d said [I’m outspoken, my own person]. I just gave her “that look” — ‘don’t try me, lady…I don’t want to, but ooohh, yes, I WILL go there!…bring it on, woman’ — she put her hand down and never raised it to me again. What the heck is this…I’m a grown ass, married woman~! It’s all too, too much. This is all a big, fat NO! for me!

I started to push back. Resist. I started to resist just for the sake of resisting. Just for the practice. Just for the exercise. Wishing he would, too. Encouraging him to stand up for himself. But, they had already hooked his head so bad with the ‘Honor your parents’ thing, there was no getting over that hill.

Hey, I loved his parents (they are both gone, now). And his siblings, as I had none. [Little did I know, he was the ‘SANE’ one in the bunch!] I wanted them to be my family, as well. I wanted to be included. I’m an ‘honor your parents’ kind of gal. Kind and respectful, deferential towards my elders. My parents raised me right. But at some point, it started to feel a little like, “Silence of the Lambs” inclusion.

Like I was being included in some sort of clandestine horror show. Like a cult. I started to feel trapped and in danger. Emotional danger. Like I was being sucked into some sort of unforeseeable vortex — against my will.

The person who isn’t standing up for himself CERTAINLY is not standing up for me, and is not going to! He hangs me out to dry EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. Must. Save. Self.

DANGER!, Will Robinson! (I don’t know how old you have to be to get that reference. lolol)

ROOTS FIRST The narcissist must drill down to the TRUTH of the matter, past wounds, at the very ROOT, in order to get rid of that root of bitterness once and for all — literally. When you kill the ROOT, you kill the fruit. The ultimate ROOT killer? FORGIVENESS.

Looking carefully lest anyone fall short of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up cause trouble, and by this many become defiled. ~ Hebrews 12:15

Stay tuned…more to come…

*Previous posts: