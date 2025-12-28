TrumpNation’s Newsletter

Susan Smith
4d

My husband was not raised in a Christian home, but was treated the same as your husband. “You’re stupid, you are fat, you are ugly…” with an older brother that tried to drown him. I was raised in a non Christian family, but told to excel, was loved and cared for, hugged. I did however have a step grandfather with German roots who said, “Children should be seen and not heard.” I didn’t care what he said LOL. My husband is a retired pastor, but even so has struggled no self esteem whatsoever. The man has a Doctorate in Theology, has a photographic memory, one of the smartest men I’ve ever known and loves me with a love I never had before. But I have, for 47 years, encouraged him, pushed him when needed. It wasn’t until lately that he had a medical issue, a small stroke, and it got his attention….stress the main reason. We talked, prayed and he finally has forgiven in his heart, those that have hurt him through the years. I had prayed for this for years, but the Lord is faithful and full of grace and has changed him. This is the only way people can overcome these things and make it last.

