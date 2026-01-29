NARCISSIST HATES HAPPY PEOPLE AND HOLIDAYS

A transcript with a little personal commentary indicated by an *asterisk. Let’s begin…

I'm Sam Vaknin and I'm the author of, "Malignant Self-Love: Narcissism Revisited"

Holiday blues are a common occurrence, even among the mentally sound. In the narcissist, holidays provoke a particularly virulent strain of pathological envy.

The Narcissist is jealous of other for having a family, or for being able to celebrate lavishly. Or for being in the right festive mood.

The narcissist’s cognitive dissonances crumble. He keeps telling himself, ‘look at those inferior imitations of humans, slaves of their animated corpes, how they’re wasting their time, how they’re pretending to be happy’.

Yet, deep inside, the narcissist knows that he is the defective one. He realizes that his inability to rejoice is a protracted and unusual punishment meted out to him by his very self.

The narcissist is sad and enraged when birthdays and holidays and special occasions. He wants to spoil it for those who can enjoy. He wants them to share his misery, to reduce them to his level of emotional abstinence and absence. In short, the narcissist hates humans because he is unable to be one.

A long time ago, I received this letter from a narcissist. He said:

“I hate holidays and birthdays, including my very own birthday, it is because I hate it when people are happy. And I hate it when they’re happy is I’m not the cause of their happiness.

I have to be the prime mover and shaker of everyone’s mood. No one will tell me how I should feel. I’m my own master. I feel that their happiness is false, fake, forced.

I feel that they are hypocrites, dissimulating joy where there is none. I feel envious, humiliated by my envy and enraged by my humiliation.

I feel that they are the recipients of a gift I will never have — the ability to enjoy life and to feel joy. (*My narcissist once told me that he heard a woman in the next isle in the grocery store laugh out loud and he wished he could do that, too. How sad is that.

On the other hand, I see other people sharing moments of warmth and compassion and I feel sad and envious that I can’t participate in the same. How sad is that.)

And then, I do my best to destroy their mood. (*My crazy narcissist brother-in-law once came into the house from working on his car in the garage — who works on their car on Thanksgiving with a house full of relatives anyway — hands covered in grease and motor oil and rubbed both his hands all over the turkey that has just been set in the middle of the Thanksgiving table. Yes, this is my life, folks.) I bring bad news and tidings. I provoke a fight. I make a disparaging remark. I project a dire future, I saw uncertainty in the relationship. And when the other person is sour and sad, I feel relieved and even elated. It’s back to normal. (*I always innately perceived the instinctive sense that failure or bad news somehow gave them joy and great glee. But I brushed it aside. That can’t be. That’s diabolical and would make them monsters. Then one day, my narcissist mother-in-law, who worked in a hospital, gleefully told us that whenever a patient died, she would eagerly volunteer to break the bad news to the family. I don’t even know what to call that kind of evil.) My mood improves dramatically and I try to cheer her up. Now, if she does cheer up, this time it’s real. It’s real because it’s my doing. I controlled it. And I control her.”

Holidays remind the narcissist of his childhood, the supportive and loving family he never had — of what could have been and never was, and as he grows older he knows never will be. He feels deprived. And coupled with his rampant paranoia, he feels cheated and persecuted. He rails against indifferent injustice of the faceless cold world.

Holidays are a conspiracy of the ‘emotional haves’ against the ‘emotional have-nots’.

Birthdays are a narcissistic injury. As far as the narcissist is concerned, birthdays are an imposition — a reminder of vulnerability. Fake events are artificially construed.

Meanwhile, here’s how I grew up…

The narcissist destroys the happiness of others in order to equalize the misery, to spread it around.

He rages in order to induce rage in others. Holidays create in the narcissist an abandoned, negative, nihilistic emotions, the only one he consciously possesses and experiences.

On holidays and on his birthday, the narcissist makes it a point to carry on with his routine. He accepts no gifts. (*My narcissist father-in-law once announced to everyone NOT to buy him any gifts because he would not appreciate them. What the heck are you supposed to do with that…) He does not celebrate. He works until the wee hours of the night.

(*Meanwhile, all throughout his childhood, his narcissist of a mother would routinely — I say deliberately — “forget” and ignore his birthday, even after he brought it up and repeatedly reminded him, she would brush him off. I think this is emotional violence and abuse against a child.

On one particular occasion of his birthday, as always — as this is how I was raised — I had made a cake, complete with candles, a room full of balloons and streamers, and I made a big sign that said, “Lois Had A Baby Boy” — Lois being his mother. At one point in the day, his narcissist father stopped by on an unrelated matter. Never mentioned ANYTHING about the OBVIOUS birthday celebration right before his eyes — no Happy Birthday, son! no Oh, wow, I forgot! — nothing — accept to say, having read the giant sign…..wait for it….. “Who’s Lois?” Yes, that’s right…ah, only your wife of over 60 years and mother of your four children…I laughed out loud, which only embarrassed and enraged him…you can’t make this stuff up, folks.)

This is his demonstrative refusal to participate. It’s a rejection of the social norms. It’s an in-your-face statement of withdrawal. It makes the narcissist feel unique. It makes him feel even more deprived and punished. It feeds the furnace of hatred, the bestial anger, the all engulfing scorn that he harbors.

The narcissist wants to be drawn out of his sulking and pouting, yet he declines any such offer. He evades any such attempt. He hurts those who try to make him smile and forget.

In times like that, in holidays and birthdays, the narcissist is reminded of a fundamental truth — of his voluptuous, virulent, spiteful, hissing and spitting grudge of the fact that this grudge is all he has. Those who threaten to take this grudge away from him with their love, with their affection, with their compassion and care — those people are the mortal enemies of the narcissist indeed.

ABUSE VICTIMS DREAD HOLIDAYS AND BIRTHDAYS

A transcript with a little personal commentary indicated by an *asterisk. Let's begin…

My name is Sam Vaknin and I'm the author of, "Malignant Self-Love: Narcissism Revisited"

The holiday season should be a time of family get-togethers, love shared, and relatives and friends brought up to date.

Holidays are supposed to be the reification of that apparent contradiction in terms, mass or group intimacy. Instead, for victims of family violence and abuse, holidays are recurring nightmares, replete with danger and duplicity. Holidays become a theater of the absurd with menacing overtones.

This is especially true when the offender also has narcissistic or antisocial, psychopathic personality disorders. It is therefore important to understand the mindsets of such abusers during the holidays.

First, there is the envy. Holiday blues are common occurrences, even among the mentally sound and balanced. But, in abusers with narcissistic or antisocial personalities, holidays provoke a particularly virulent strain of pathological envy.

The psychopathic narcissist is jealous at others for having a family, or for being able to celebrate, or even for merely possessing the right festive mood.

The narcissist keeps telling himself, ‘Look at these inferior people, wasting their time, pretending to be happy.’ Yet, deep inside, the narcissist knows that he is the defective one. He realizes that his inability to rejoice is a protracted and unusual punishment meted out to him by his own hands. Though the narcissist would never admit to it, the narcissistic or psychopathic abuser is actual sad and enraged.

Consequently, he wants to spoil the party for everyone else. He wants them to share his misery to reduce them to his level of emotional abstinence and absence.

Holidays remind the narcissist of his childhood — of the supportive and loving family he never had. The narcissistic and psychopathic abuser feels deprived. And coupled with his rampant paranoia, he feels cheated and persecuted.

To the narcissistic and psychopathic abuser and offender, holidays are a conspiracy of the ‘emotional haves’ against the ‘emotional have-nots’.

And then there is passive/aggressiveness. Holidays and birthdays are injurious impositions and reminders of vulnerability. The abuser ruins such events in order to make everyone else as miserable as he is. He rages in order to induce rage.

Holidays create in the narcissist an abandon of negative, nihilistic emotions, the only type of feelings that he is intimately acquainted with. On holidays, on birthdays, and even on his own birthday, the narcissist makes it a point to carry on routinely. He accepts no gifts, does not celebrate. Or obstructively and passive/aggressively works ‘till the wee hours of the night.

*AN EXCERPT FROM MY JOURNAL Sunday 40th Wedding Anniversary Forty years. That’s right, count ‘em…Forty. What do I wake up to…him packing his truck to leave for WORK………okaaaaaaaayyyyyyy….. And, that’s when the fight started, Officer… I hadn’t mentioned a word about staying home today. I wanted him to make that decision all on his own. He’s self employed, so it’s entirely up to him. Well, he did…. He chose to leave. Just might be faced with tooooooo many emotional demands on a day like this. Oh, sure, I had dropped a few hints, like texted forty year anniversary memes and such. But, I never said anything. I think even the memes put too much of a strain on him, so he had to just abscond. In his defense, there was a nice card, and a vase of pink roses on the table. I had requested pink roses for my birthday, way back in June, but no go. Not the season for it, I suppose. So, he says he sat on the edge of the bed, trying to decide what to do about going to work. He ultimately decided that I would rather he go make some money…on our fortieth wedding anniversary…okayyy…..NOT. Great. Blame it on me. This lead to an all day, and all night exploration, ne, argument, about his ability to make proper choices, as relates to his confidence levels. After all, this is the ‘grown man’ who’s mother tells him when to get in the car, and where to sit in church…and he jumps, without a moment’s hesitation. Monday I noticed the roses on the table had begun to wilt, already…I noticed the little packet of flower food that the florist gives you was still laying on the table…I had seen it, but too much going on to really pay attention. I picked it up, only to find, it had not even been opened. So, obviously, it was not in the vase, feeding the flowers. And, they were struggling. So, I opened it and put it in, only to find…not only was the flower food not in the vase…..THERE WASN’T EVEN ANY WATER!!!!!!!!!!! WHAAAAAAT!?!?! Somehow, to me, this was a pictorial, a metaphor, for my dry, thirsty, arid, married life. There they were. My anniversary bouquet. Wilted & perishing. My *40TH* anniversary bouquet, no less. Drying up, dying, withering. For want. Deprivation. Of something so necessary, & so within reach. Right there. Fingertips. But, alas, not available. The Jews wondered in the desert for 40 years… “The Bible uses 40 to denote completion or fulfillment. It is used 146 times throughout both Testaments. It is the traditional Hebrew number for the duration of a trial of any kind, when times are hard and a person’s faith is tested. The Israelites slaved in hard bondage under the Egyptian pharaohs for 400 years, 10 times 40.” “The instances in which 10 shows up are too numerous to list. Aside from the Ten Commandments, there are a total of 603 other commandments, for a total of 613. 6 plus 1 plus 3 equals 10. 10 is a psychologically satisfying number. We don’t care as much for top 9 lists as we do for top 10 lists. We have 10 appendages on the ends of our hands and feet. So it is natural for 10 to be an important number throughout the Bible. It indicates completion, just as 4, 12, 3, and 40. Noah was the 10th patriarch before the Flood. John 3:16 is the thesis of the entire Bible. It is the mirror image of the number of laws in the Old Testament, and thus, its digits add up to 10. God promises not to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah if only 10 righteous people can be found in them. Jesus performed a total of 37 miracles across the Gospels. 3 plus 7 equals 10. In the original Greek, he says some variation of the word “fulfill” 10 times in each Gospel. He quotes Deuteronomy more than any other book of the Old Testament, 46 times. 4 plus 6 equals 10.” FROM: https://listverse.com/.../top-10-significant-numbers-in.../ So, obviously, I filled the vase with water, and added the pack of flower *FOOD*… FLOWER SUSTENANCE… Almost immediately, they began to come to life. To be revived. Rejuvenated. Saved from needless demise. I was stunned…don’t know why, it made sense, but I guess I figured they were too far gone…like my marriage…..but there they were, restored to like-new freshness…..I just stared at them, and marveled…I knew this meant something. Something profound, and significant…but, my mind was reeling…couldn’t quite wrap my head around what was being portrayed here, but I knew it was something…something big…overwhelming, even… After that, things began to become different…. We rounded some kind of corner…..

Such pointed withdrawal is a demonstrative refusal to participate. A rejection of social norms. An ‘in-your-face’ statement. While such unusual conduct emphasized the narcissist’s uniqueness — because very few people behave this way — it also makes him feel even more deprived and punished. It feeds the furnace of hatred (*self loathing) — it fits the anger, the all engulfing scorn that the narcissist harbors.

The narcissist abuser wants to be drawn our of his sulk and pouting. Yet, he declines all offers and opportunities. And he evades all attempts to draw him out. He hurts those who try to make him smile and to forget.

In times like these — in holidays and birthdays — the narcissist is reminded of a fundamental truth — his voluptuous, virulent, spiteful hissing and spitting grudge is all he has. Those who threaten to take this away from him — with their love, with their affection, compassion, empathy or care — are nothing short of his enemies. (*They are a threat to his True Self by coaxing him out from behind the mask of False Self with which he shields his own humiliation so very well. This is a perceived threat to his very existence. An existential threat. Ironically, not knowing this, it was all I ever wanted to do for him — to help to set him free.)

And then there is control freakery. Psychopathic and narcissistic abusers hate it when other people are happy if they are not the cause of such jubilation and joy. Narcissists and psychopaths have to be the prime movers and shakers, the center of attention, and the cause of everybody’s moods.

In contrast, the narcissist believes that only he should determine how he should feel. He should be the sole source and cause of his own emotions. He, therefore, perceives holidays as prescriptions, impositions, instructions coming from high above as to how he should behave and how he should feel on given days.

Narcissists abhor authority and resent it. They are counter-dependent. That’s why they abhor holidays. (*The holiday dictates the normal, usual corresponding emotions.)

The psychopathic narcissist projects his own desolate inner landscape onto others. He is convinced that people are faking and feigning the happiness. That it is false and forced. He feels that they are hypocrites, dissimulating joy where there is none.

Envious as the narcissist is, he is humiliated by his own envy and he is enraged by this humiliation. He feels that other people are the recipients of gifts that he has been deprived of: the ability to enjoy life and to feel joy.

So, besieged by this knowing inadequacy, the narcissistic abuser does his best to destroy everybody else’s celebratory mood. He’s a party-pooper. He brings bad news and tidings. He provokes a fight. He makes disparaging or snide remarks. He disappears suddenly. He projects a dire future. He sows uncertainly in relationships.

(*One year, I threw a karaoke Christmas party for our employees. Everyone was having a grand ‘ole time. Until…my narcissist decided to sing — my narcissist who is publicly the shyest, most socially awkward person on earth — and, by the way, has been regularly and systematically undermining me with and agreeing with and chiming in with the most disgruntled, disrespectful and insubordinate of our employees behind my back — he suddenly decides to grab the mic and start singing — DIRECTLY TO ME, MIND YOU — Willie Nelson’s, “You Were Always On My Mind” — Everyone warmly sighs, “Awwww…” This, of course, makes him the instant hero, a Prince amongst men. Now, everyone’s looking at me and smiling and probably not seeing the expected reaction, because I was in utter shock — and not the good kind — and was in the process of being flooded with about eight million different emotions all at once, chief among them being absolute rage at the unmitigated gall, mixed with having to not only contain, but also conceal ALL of those emotions so as not to feed into the image perpetuated by him and his flying monkeys — my employees. How do you run a business like this… If only it had been sincere, how different things could have been. Frankly, I’m incensed and humiliated, holding back red hot tears. I didn’t know how to react or respond. I didn’t know if I should just smile for the crowd, or run out of the room. I wanted to cry — no, howl — to let the white heat out. I just really wanted to hurl a liquor bottle at him. He doesn’t sing! He doesn’t even talk on the telephone! And he CERTAINLY doesn’t sing TO ME! It was all a show. AND perhaps a subliminal message … ‘You were always on my mind’, what, how many ways you could use and abuse me!?! All I could do was just sit there — frozen in my blizzard of emotions — until the moment had passed. It was INFURIATING! So much so, the only thing I could do with it was bury it. Deep. And never bring it up again. Until now…)

When he has rendered his family and social circles sour and sad and downcast, the narcissist is at last elated and relieved. His mood improves dramatically and he tries to cheer everyone up. In other words, control how they feel. Now, any joy would be real, because it is his own doing and it is controlled by him.

So what can you do about such travesties of human beings? You should act against your better instincts. Do not try to involve your abuser in festivities, family events, birthdays, special occasions and gatherings. (*Nor any good news or achievements you may have!) Such attempts will only infuriate him further. Instead, leave him be. Let him sulk, mired and immersed as he is, in his self pity. Let him dwell upon his seething envy and martyrdom complex.

You go out. Join friends and family and thereabouts and celebrate to your heart’s content. Chances are that by the time you have returned, your abuser will have forgotten all about it and things will revert to normal. But, admittedly, not always.

Some abusive intimate partners will be spoiling for a fight, no matter what. There is nothing you can do about it except set boundaries and punish misbehavior and maltreatment.

Whether you chose to involve your abuser in holiday activities or not is immaterial. He will torment and haunt you all the same. With a narcissist, a narcissistic and psychopathic abuser, no good deed goes unpunished.

Happy holidays.

