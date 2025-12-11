Charlie was once asked, “If you could be associated with one thing, how would you want to be remembered?” “I want to be remembered for courage for my faith. That would be the most important. The most important thing is my faith in my life.” ~ Charlie Kirk

The following are transcripts of two short clips from Charlie’s appearance on Aug. 21, 2025 at the Alex McFarland Speaker Series. The full video of that appearance is posted right here, above. ☝

CLIP #1:

STUDENT:

Thank you for coming, Charlie.

I have a quick question about antisemitism online.

Another question, here, they asked about Candace Owens — I’m a big fan of you, a big fan of her — but she’s obviously been going down this antisemitic bent. And, through her, I’m kind of finding out why these other characters online like Nick Feuntes — I’m sure you’ve heard of him — and these people, they’ve been active for a long time and it seems like they’ve just been ignored which is working, but now they’re kind of surging in popularity. And as someone who — I enjoy watching your debates — are they people you’d be willing to engage with and maybe shut them down in a way through a debate or something like that?

CHARLIE:

Well, I mean, I’m not going to debate Candace. But no, look, I’ll debate anybody that shows up at our campus events first and foremost.

But I do want to take what you say and extrapolate that there is a corner of the internet of people that want to point and blame the Jews for all their problems.

Everybody, this is demonic and it’s from the pit of hell, and it should not be tolerated, period.

But it goes to the most structural of an entire generation that has economic resentment, they don’t own anything, they’re not getting married, they’re not having children, they’re depressed, they’re anxious, they’re staring at their screens all day long…

And if all of a sudden, your extrapolation of all that is, ‘Well, it’s the Jews’ fault’ — that is sloppy and shallow thinking.

And not only that, they say, oh it’s the Jews’ fault? Okay, let’s kind of play this out…

Well, tuberculosis — that used to kill about a billion people — you know it’s a group of Jewish scientists that came up with the antibiotic that cured tuberculosis.

How about CPR? The MRI machine? You know those were over 500 million lives that were saved over the last 50 years because of people that were Jewish scientists that were working on things?

They’ll never say thank you to the Jews, but they’ll always say shame on the Jews. It’s weird how that works.

And finally, they always blame “the Jews” for stuff. Jewish people are an ethnicity. So therefore, definitionally, you have people that are secular, orthodox, religious, that are all over the spectrum.

You’re trying to blame an entire ethnicity for a singular problem.

Hold on, let’s take a step back, here. Instead of that, what could yo possibly do in your own personal life to improve your own state of being? If you are blaming less than 0.2% of the world’s population for all of your problems, that is not going to be good for your soul. It’s not good for your psychology. It’s not good for your future in any way, shape or form.

And so, I would just say this: that any young person that goes into this hyper online brain rot, you are serving yourself over to your own demise. You are serving yourself into a suicide mission that will not make you happier and not make you healthier.

Instead, here’s what your attitude should be: your attitude should be like, I can’t own stuff, I got it. I can’t own a home. I’m not getting married. I don’t know who to date. I said, wow, the challenges are immense. I’m going to now overcome all those challenges and go on an adventure, I’m going to prove everyone wrong. I’m now not going to be a victim, I’m going to be a victor. I’m going to dig deep. This is still a great Country. This is a free Country. I’m going to use my agency. I’m going to use my ability. And I’m not going to just go point in the corner and be like, ‘I’m overweight because of the Jews. Women don’t want to date me because of the Jews.’

How about this? As Jordan Peterson would say, ‘Sit up straight and put your shoulders back, follow the Rules for Life, make yourself interesting, learn something new every single day, and instead of pointing at a small group of people and engaging in this brain rot, become a better person. You’ll be a happier, and healthier, more joyful and productive person.

CLIP #2:

AUDIENCE MEMBER QUESTIONER:

How is your relationship with Candace Owens?

CHARLIE:

She’s a great friend. You know, look, I don’t agree with everything Candace says, but you know what I don’t do? I don’t stop being friends with people just because people morally blackmail me. No, I don’t do that and you shouldn’t, either.

Look, I have different views on things as Candace. I have different views on Israel as Candace. (THAT’S the REAL issue~!) I have different views on a lot of geopolitics.

But honestly, I traveled the Country with Candace. I went to her wedding. I saw her meet her husband. (Who ever he REALLY is…)

I went to Israel with Candace, which is a fun story I’ll tell you at some point.

Umm, but what I don’t like is when people demand, ‘You must stop being friends with somebody.’ Whoa, whoa, whoa…

That’s a left wing tactic. Don’t do that — I’m not saying you do that, but other people do that…

We should never resort to that. In fact, if you believe what I believe, shouldn’t you want me to be friends with people that don’t agree with us? Shouldn’t you want me to also be a tool of influence?

And so, I think the world of Candace. She’s a great mother. She certainly has very, very fun opinions at times. And, she’s a great talent. She says a lot of stuff that sometimes I don’t agree with. But that’s what makes our relationship and our friendship interesting.

My advice to all of you: you might not like somebody, but never tell somebody like me to stop being friends with somebody on an interpersonal level just because of disagreement.

It’s bad for the left does, and we should rise above it as conservative.

Thank you so much.

We love and miss you, Charlie. We did not love you enough.

END./